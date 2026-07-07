Mölnlycke Health Care accelerates U.S. growth journey with three wound care product launches

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke Health Care (Mölnlycke®), a global leader in MedTech, has launched three product innovations in the U.S. since the start of 2026. Designed to expand access to advanced wound care solutions and strengthen the company's U.S. presence, the portfolio expansion also supports long-term value creation across key market segments.

Driven by the ambition to deliver customer-centric innovation, the launches reinforce Mölnlycke's commitment to advancing standards in wound care and patient handling in the U.S.

Mölnlycke product launches since the start of 2026:

Granudacyn ® Wound Wash Solution

Tortoise ® Lite Turning and Positioning System

Mepi® Press 2 & Mepi® Press Lite Compression System

In a healthcare environment facing increasing operational pressure and workforce constraints, Mölnlycke focuses on solutions that strengthen value-based care delivery across acute and out-of-hospital care settings. These innovations address key challenges for healthcare professionals, including better clinical and operational outcomes, safe patient handling and consistent wound management. Each of the new offerings plays a strategic role:

Granudacyn® Wound Wash Solution: A biocompatible, non-cytotoxic wound cleanser offers a gentle and effective way to cleanse both acute and chronic wounds, reducing discomfort and simplifying wound care. For clinicians and caregivers, this means safe wound preparation that fits seamlessly into existing protocols.

Tortoise® Lite Turning and Positioning System: A simplified, ergonomic system that supports safe and effective patient repositioning. Designed to remain under the patient throughout care, Tortoise® Lite aims to reduce caregiver strain and promote consistent pressure relieving practices.

Mepi® Press 2 & Mepi® Press 2 Lite Compression System: A multi-layer solution designed to deliver consistent compression therapy across a wide range of patient needs for venous disease and edema. Together with Mölnlycke advanced Mepilex® Up wound dressings and Granudacyn Wound Wash, Mepi Press 2 seamlessly integrates into care protocols, strengthening the end-to-end venous leg ulcer management for clinicians and improving clinical outcomes for patients.

"2026 marks an important year in our strategy to expand access to safe, intuitive and clinically reliable solutions," said Craig Kennedy, Vice President Commercial Wound Care - Americas at Mölnlycke Health Care. "With these three major launches, we are reinforcing our mission to elevate standard of care and equip healthcare professionals with tools that make a meaningful impact in both patient outcomes and care delivery."

Each product will be available through Mölnlycke Health Care U.S. and authorized distribution partners, https://www.molnlycke.com/en-us/

Note to editors

Media background documents for each product are available upon request or can be accessed via the Mölnlycke Health Care US media room.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Smith

Media Relations Manager

Email [email protected]

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading MedTech company that specializes in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, health care providers and patients in over 100 countries around the world. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is owned by Investor AB and headquartered in Sweden. www.molnlycke.com

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SOURCE Mölnlycke