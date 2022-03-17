Mölnlycke® to celebrate the contribution of health care workers at the 2022 AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo

NORCROSS, Ga., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World leading medical solutions company Mölnlycke is proud to join with colleagues from across the perioperative nursing community at this year's AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana, between March 19th – 23rd. As we come together in person for the first time in over two years, Mölnlycke invites attendees to join them at Booth 7028 as it shares perspectives, practices and innovative solutions to support clinician safety, infection prevention and pressure injury management.

Mölnlycke is excited to announce that it will once again be supporting the event through accredited continuing education (CE), AORN Foundation support and participation in the Expo. The company looks forward to celebrating and commemorating the contribution of health and care workers after a very demanding two years for the nursing profession. Mölnlycke's clinical nurse specialists will be presenting two CE sessions during the AORN Expo conference days; "Value Based LEAN Solutions: Creating Standardization Efficiencies in the OR" and "Surgical Site Infections: Take Action to Stop SSIs in Their Tracks".

Mölnlycke will feature a variety of product solutions that support clinician safety, infection prevention and pressure injury management. The latest addition to the industry leading Biogel product line, Biogel PI UltraTouch® S surgical gloves will be available for nurses to try. These gloves have been designed with a new skin-friendly formula that is clinically proven to minimize the risk of allergic contact dermatitis in the operating room.1 Mölnlycke will also have advanced wound care dressings on display. Only Mölnlycke dressings have over 100 pieces of evidence to support their effectiveness in skin protection across the continuum of care, including the OR.2

Giving more together Mölnlycke invites attendees to visit the booth opening night and enjoy a New Orleans inspired cocktail. Mölnlycke is a committed partner to the global nursing community is pleased to announce we will also be continuing to support the AORN Foundation. The company will be providing match-funding donations made to the AORN Foundation during their campaign at the conference, supporting their commitment to advance patient and workplace safety through education and research.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Jeanne Marie Leahy, Vice President of Marketing, Surgical Gloves of Mölnlycke, said: "Few professions have given so much in the last two years as the global nursing community. We are so excited to be once again joining nurses from across the US and around the world at the AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo.

We are proud to support facilities across the US as they strive to improve clinician safety, reduce infection rates, and improve pressure injury outcomes. Continuing education is always a key feature of the conference, so we are proud to be able to offer multiple opportunities to share the latest in clinical evidence in the prevention of surgical site infections and OR efficiency solutions through our accredited sessions at the booth. As hospitals work to recapture lost revenue from postponed surgeries, it is even more critical that we deliver on our commitment to provide total value at every turn through our product offerings and partnership with hospitals."

To find out more, visit www.molnlycke.us/news-events/events/aorn2022/



References 1.Final Design Verification Report. Mölnlycke Health Care. Data on File. 2. Mölnlycke Health Care report GMAS-2020-037 Bordered foam dressings for pressure ulcer prevention: a review of the pre-clinical, clinical and economic evidence (April 2020) Data on file.

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical solutions company. Our purpose is to advance performance in healthcare across the world. That is why we aspire to equip everybody in healthcare with solutions to achieve the best outcomes. We develop and bring to market innovative wound care and surgical solutions along the entire continuum of care – from prevention to post-acute settings. Our solutions provide value, supported by clinical and health economic evidence. Mölnlycke was founded in 1849. Today, our solutions are available in around 100 countries; we are the number one global provider of advanced wound care and single-use surgical products; and we are Europe's largest provider of customized trays. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we have about 7,800 employees around the world. Learn more at molnlycke.us

