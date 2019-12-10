Molotov and Viacom Announce a Multi-annual Partnership

The Molotov offer now includes Viacom's Youth channels, of which NICKELODEON JUNIOR (#1 on the 4-10 year-olds on French pay TV, with iconic licenses like Paw Patrol or Blaze and the Monster Machines), NICKELODEON (SpongeBob, Ninja Turtles), NICKELODEON TEEN (Chica Vampiro, Thunderman) or MY NICKELODEON JUNIOR (the 1st edutainment TV channel customizable by the parents).

The BET, GAME ONE and PARAMOUNT channels were already available on the platform which now expands its selection with Entertainment channels focused for instance on Music (with the MTV channels), Comedy (with COMEDY CENTRAL) and « simulcast » Japanese animation (with J-ONE).

« Such deal will strengthen our historic partnership and will enable the public in France to benefit from the rich variety of Viacom's content, with all the innovation and fluidity Molotov consistently provides to the users», said Grégory Samak, Managing Director of Molotov.

(*) NICKELODEON JUNIOR, NICKELODEON, NICKELODEON TEEN, NICKELODEON +1, PARAMOUNT CHANNEL, PARAMOUNT CHANNEL DECALE, COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, MTV HITS, BET, GAME ONE, J-ONE, and the personalized TV services MY MTV and MY NICKELODEON JUNIOR

Viacom Networks France

About Molotov

Created by JeanDavid Blanc (founder of AlloCiné) and Pierre Lescure (co-founder of Canal+), Molotov is a new generation distribution platform which revolutionizes the access to television, available on all screens and connected devices. Molotov allows the fluid integration of linear and non-linear programs of almost a hundred editors and channels within a revolutionary experience. Granted three times "Best application of the year" by the App-Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) users, and with over 9.5 million users after only 3 years of existence, Molotov has become the French leader in OTT TV distribution (OTT "over-the-top").

