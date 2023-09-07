Molten Sulfur Market to increase by USD 154.48 million from 2021 to 2026, Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The molten sulfur market is expected to grow by USD 154.48 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the molten sulfur market including Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Eidon Ionic Minerals, H.J.Baker and Bro LLC, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Martin Midstream Partners LP, Montana Sulphur and Chemical Co, Quadrimex Chemical, Sasol Ltd., Sikko Industries Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. Growing demand from diversified applications is notably driving the molten sulfur market. However, factors such as strict environmental regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Sulfuric acid, Rubbers, Detergents, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers Molten sulfur under the name Enviroline 373F, which is a high-solid and two-component polycyclamine lining system. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Molten Sulfur Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

The molten sulfur market share growth by the sulfuric acid segment will be significant during the forecast period. Molten sulfur is an important raw material needed to manufacture many products, including sulfuric acid, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium thiosulfate. Phosphoric acid is used for several purposes, including the production of phosphate fertilizer, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, and sulfate salts with applications that include refining metals such as uranium or steel. As this acid is used to make phosphate fertilizers which are widely applied by farmers to increase crop production, the growth of demand for agricultural products around the world is expected to have a positive impact on sulphuric acid consumption. Moreover, sulphuric acid can also be applied to the manufacture of a range of organic chemicals such as sodium sulfate, aluminum oxide, ammonium sulfate, and nitric acid. The demand for sulfuric acid will be driven by an increase in the demand for metal processing due to higher levels of metal impurities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Molten Sulfur Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist molten sulfur market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molten sulfur market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of molten sulfur market companies

Molten Sulfur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 154.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Eidon Ionic Minerals, H.J.Baker and Bro LLC, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Martin Midstream Partners LP, Montana Sulphur and Chemical Co, Quadrimex Chemical, Sasol Ltd., Sikko Industries Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

