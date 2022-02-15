Mom Congress Awarded Grant to Advance Maternal Health & Well-being

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom has been awarded a signiﬁcant two-year grant to support its Mom Congress project by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a philanthropic organization guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive. W.K. Kellogg Foundation recognizes that thriving children must have thriving mothers/caregivers caring for them and mothers should be supported and empowered in sharing their needs and stories.

Mom Congress, a three-year-old initiative of 2020 Mom, is a national mothers' rights membership training and advocacy organization that is addressing the most pressing policy issues impacting motherhood. This includes what we call "the motherload"—the stress that U.S. mothers carry (which also impacts their children) at higher rates than other developed countries and represents greater burdens to communities of color.

The initiative includes bringing mothers to Washington, D.C., annually to expand their knowledge about government, policy, and advocacy.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation's funding will support Mom Congress's efforts in becoming an independent non-proﬁt in 2024, and further lay the groundwork for organizing U.S. mothers and developing member leaders.

"The W.K. Kellogg Foundation's investment couldn't come at a more important time for America - to improve the health, wellbeing, and support provided to mothers so that children, families, and communities are much better positioned to thrive," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director of 2020 Mom.

Mom Congress and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation invite other funders and investors to come to the table as well, recognizing that it will take a village to build upon this movement and bring mothers from diverse backgrounds to the community.

About Mom Congress & 2020 Mom

Mom Congress seeks to serve as the gateway to bring the voices and concerns of mothers and families to the government, media, and public at large. Learn more at www.Mom-Congress.com and www.2020mom.org

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work, and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org .

