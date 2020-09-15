Mom Created Startup Launches Immuniteez™ Organic Immune Support* Pops

WASHINGTON, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momeez™ Choice, makers of organic soothing remedy pops, is expanding the family with the launch of Immuniteez™, an organic immune support* pop. Immuniteez™ is available now at Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans stores as well as online, just in time for cold and flu season.

With kids returning to the classroom and cold and flu season just around the bend, the health and safety of kids is top-of-mind for parents now more than ever, and Momeez™ Choice is looking to help 'eez' that worry with its line of immune support* pops.

Immuniteez™ Organic Immune Support Pop

Brought to you by the makers of Lolleez® (organic throat soothing pops) and Tumeez® (organic tummy soothing pops), Immuniteez™ is USDA certified organic, non-GMO, gluten, dairy and nut free. The delicious elderberry pops are an effective, fun, and delicious way to support* your immune system, as they are made with Vitamins C, D, and E as well as Zinc, Selenium and more! Immuniteez™ are made in a worry-free shape that is flat and on a stick versus a round ball, which is a potential choking hazard.

"As a mom of four, I was always looking for ways to help support my kids' immune systems because, as any parent knows, once one kid gets sick, the whole family eventually gets sick," said Melissa Evans, Momeez™ Choice Founder. "Now that preventative measures are even more important, we wanted to expand the fun and effective pop format into immune support, so we could offer parents some peace of mind during this very stressful time. My kids hated taking their daily immune support supplements and now, they request the yummy elderberry flavored pops each morning," she continued.

Immuniteez™ is available now at Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans stores as well as online. They come in packs of 10 for a suggested retail price of $7.99. Immuniteez are for ages 4+.

About Momeez ™ Choice

Momeez™ Choice, makers of organic soothing remedy pops, offers parents USDA Certified Organic, effective, and worry-free 'remedeez." They currently offer Lolleez® Organic Throat Soothing Lollipops, Tumeez® Organic Tummy Soothing Lollipops, and Immuniteez™ Immune Support Lollipops (NEW). The pops are Non-GMO as well as gluten, dairy and nut free. Momeez™ Choice, helping to make being sick a little less crummy. For more information, visit www.momeezchoice.com and follow along in Instagram @lolleez_pops.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

