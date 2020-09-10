Mom-Founded MyVillage Expands Nationally to Offer Home-Learning Support

According to a national poll , nearly one in three public school teachers say COVID-19 has made them want to resign or retire early. An estimated 250,000 child care workers are unemployed as large centers have closed. New supply is popping up in the form of "pandemic pods" of mixed ages as schools remain on hybrid schedules or closed, but in the long term, retaining quality educators requires building a new system that makes them feel respected and valued, says Mackey.

"The average early childhood educator only lasts five years in the field," Mackey said. "By the time an educator gets up and running, she's ready to leave due to isolation, lack of earning potential, and a lack of support. That's where MyVillage comes in, to have their back and help them be successful."

Brittany Schultz is a 29-year-old former kindergarten teacher in the Denver public schools. When COVID-19 hit last March, she quickly found she did not enjoy teaching remotely, and she didn't want to return to class, where she'd risk her own health teaching 30-plus kids. Instead, Schultz opted to create a home-based preschool program through MyVillage where she could safely care for her own three children, as well as many of the siblings of her former kindergarten pupils.

"I've had more support and recognition in three months with MyVillage than I had during six years of teaching in the public schools," Schultz said. "I love the freedom to teach the way I want to, and the safety of a small number of children, and I'm earning more than I expected."

Research from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows that 38% of parents of school-age kids will seek a child care solution if schools do not reopen, with 39% preferring a formal program or provider.

"Like WW (Weight Watchers), but for home-learning pods, we meet members where they are at and coach them to achieve their goals, whether that's temporarily educating neighborhood children during the pandemic or becoming a licensed home-based early childhood educator in their state," said Mackey.

Founded in 2017, MyVillage has hundreds of members across Colorado and Montana who operate home-based child care programs within an online community of support. MyVillage membership includes access to a "virtual teachers' lounge" with everything they need to start a home-based learning program including: billing, tax and insurance resources, sample schedules, professional development opportunities and more.

MyVillage is the first company in the child care industry to offer a COVID-19 certification, including safety training on implementing CDC guidelines. The training is led by Dr. Vin Gupta, a national health expert.

MyVillage members can earn far more money than the $11.50/hour average for a child care worker (about usually $48,000 for four children, and up to $78,000 a year once licensed). Mackey said demand for MyVillage has doubled each month since March.

MyVillage was founded by two moms on a mission to harness the power of community to create exceptional care for every child. With more than 170 programs across Montana and Colorado, MyVillage now extends nationally to help members start and operate high quality, affordable home-based learning programs. Learn more at www.myvillage.com .

