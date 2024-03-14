Mom Juice Announces Retail Expansion into Target

Cheeky, Women-Owned Wine Brand Expands Retail Footprint in North Carolina and Colorado

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom Juice , is thrilled to announce its official launch in Target stores across Colorado and North Carolina. This expansion brings the brand's low-sugar, ingredient-transparent wines to the two co-founders' home states.

Mom Juice Co-founders, Kristin Taylor and Macie Mincey Celebrate Target Launch Mom Juice brings low-sugar, ingredient-transparent wines to Target!

Founded in 2020 by Kristin Taylor of Denver, Colorado, and Macie Mincey of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mom Juice is on a mission to shift wine culture, placing moms at the forefront. The company has secured premium placement in 29 Target stores for three varietals, with an additional 11 stores in Colorado and North Carolina featuring one varietal each. This strategic expansion provides moms with a diverse selection of high-quality wines crafted with passion and dedication, conveniently available at their favorite shopping destination. The wine brand plans to expand into additional stores in Colorado this April.

Mom Juice was selected alongside a curated group of six other diverse-owned, led, and made brands to be added to Target's wine aisle. This move underscores Target's dedication to offering diverse products and supporting businesses led by underrepresented groups.

"Having products in Target is honestly the dream," shares Kristin Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of Mom Juice. "And I can speak for Macie and myself when I say that launching in our home states makes that dream all the more special! The support we've seen from our local communities reminds us of why we're doing this, and we're excited to share the Mom Juice experience and be on this journey with our fellow Coloradans and North Carolinians."

Macie Mincey, Co-Founder adds, "We're thrilled that Mom Juice is now available to provide moms with a quality wine that doesn't sacrifice in the taste department. Target has always been a haven for moms, and with Mom Juice now available in-store, moms can finally see themselves represented in the wine aisle, both in taste and values."

In creating Mom Juice, the co-founders recognized the unmet needs of the modern, health-conscious woman, as well as the lack of representation for BIPOC females in the wine industry. They decided to create playful, clean and delicious wines, all offered at a reasonable price point while aiming to shift perceptions by offering quality wines that reflect both founder's unstuffy approach to wine culture. The brand's commitment to transparent and low-sugar winemaking shines through in every bottle and empowers consumers to make informed choices.

Produced and bottled in Napa, California, Mom Juice is available in four varietals: Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Red Blend. Beyond Target stores, Mom Juice is available through its website and in 500+ stores nationwide.

For more information and updates, please visit the Mom Juice website at www.momjuicewine.com and follow along on social media @MomJuiceWine .

ABOUT MOM JUICE:

Mom Juice, founded in 2020 by Kristin Taylor and Macie Mincey, is a BIPOC, AAPI, and women-owned wine company dedicated to bringing unique products to the marketplace. Produced and bottled in Napa, Mom Juice is available in four varietals: Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend. To learn more, visit www.momjuicewine.com.

