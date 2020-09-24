Mom-Oriented UX Design Coaching Program Offers Newest Opportunity for Success from You Are TechY

CARY, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms looking to re-enter the workforce or change jobs in the tech industry will receive courses, coaching and community delivered in a highly flexible way through the new You are techY Coaching Program - UX (User Experience) Design Path.

The program is the latest from You Are TechY, the Cary-based startup that helps moms gain the skills and confidence they need to get hired in the tech job of their dreams.

The You are techY Coaching Program is the only one of its kind specializing on getting women into tech by not only teaching the core portfolio-ready UX skills to get hired, but also by giving the empowerment and support women need to push through challenges and stay focused on their goal.

The 10-week course contains five UX Modules and five Getting Hired Modules for a total of 31 lessons—plus bonuses.

Beyond that, participants will become part of a Peer & Mentor community that answers questions and provides feedback on portfolio assets.

Students will know they're not alone through group coaching sessions. The weekly sessions provide community building and confidence boosting tools to help them move forward and level up.

Twomey, a mother of four (going on five), promises moms not only skills, but also confidence and community.

"I'm launching the You are techY Coaching Program because I know moms can get hired in the tech job of their dreams. The Program helps them believe it too! The You are techY Coaching Program is unlike any other tech course or bootcamp in that it combines job-ready UX skills with life and career coaching so our students move beyond their mental blocks to achieve life-changing goals," she said.

Moms who spend two to four hours a day with this highly flexible course will become armed with the skills they need to get hired and gain confidence. After two weeks in the You are techY Coaching program, Gretchen Wolynec from Raleigh, NC, accepted an on-site, flexible tech job exactly like she had wanted.

"You are Techy has changed my life dramatically. It has helped me grow into the strong, confident person I am today. Because of You are Techy, I believe in myself," Wolynec said.

Sign up is open until October 2 and the program starts October 5. You can learn more about 'You are techY's' latest offering, UX Design Path, at youaretechy.com/coaching or go to youaretechy.com and click on "coaching".

The program includes:

Video, Audio and transcripts to learn your way

Samples, templates and support doc's to guide you step-by-step through the process

Weekly Hot Seat Group Coaching to support your unique journey

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12839773

