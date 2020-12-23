Mom-powered talent marketplace, Prowess Project, launches 'Community' to support the 2M women pushed out of work due to pandemic

According to McKinsey, 2M women left the workforce in 2020 due to the pandemic. Lack of childcare made it impossible for many women to balance caring for a family and working a traditional 40-hour a week job. To compound this problem, women who leave the workforce for just three years due to caregiving face the severe penalty of a 37% loss in lifetime compensation power .

Prowess' new Community offers a safe place for self-nicknamed, "Prowess Pros" - educated, experienced women interested in flexible or remote work - to share thought-leadership, expert advice and best practices - all with the goal of lowering the barrier to re-entry back into the workforce.

"Foreseeing a massive 'brain drain' and hit to the earning potential of women, we knew that building a community of connection was more important than ever," says Ashley Connell, CEO of Prowess Project. "Helping our talent secure remote jobs solves just one piece of the problem. Before many returners feel comfortable searching for employment, they must first overcome several internal barriers including lack of confidence, the perceived gap in technical knowledge and a stale professional network. At Prowess Project, we address those insecurities, provide technology, empathy and communication training and help them bring to life their ideal work-life balance by matching them with mission-aligned employers. I'm excited that with the Community, we can now do this at scale."

The overnight normalization of remote work and focus on diversity and inclusion in the workplace made Prowess' talent pool more in-demand than ever before. Employers seeking talent are reaping the benefits of Prowess' emotional intelligence-based job-matching algorithm and full-circle approach to talent reentry by gaining access to vetted, certified read-to-work candidates.

Based on data gathered on talent during the mandatory certification process, Prowess delivers employers a shortlist of candidates who are best fit for their open role and existing team dynamics. This has been proven to cut the hiring and ramp-up process in half - saving time, money and frustration for employers. Plus, the Community enables mindshare between all Prowess Pros so when a challenge occurs, together, the Community can help support one another, leading to more effective problem-solving for the employers.

Despite 2020's pandemic-induced recession, Prowess has:

Donated $17,500 in free upskilling courses to 50 moms

Doubled revenue YoY

Established organic 20% MoM Community growth

To learn more about how your team can benefit from the Prowess Project visit www.prowessproject.com

About Prowess Project

Prowess Project helps employers boost productivity by leveraging the untapped talent of women returning to work. Prowess builds a clear path for workforce re-entry through confidence training, upskilling, building a network and access to flexible, female-friendly jobs. Our emotional intelligence-based job-matching tech provides a better candidate/role fit cutting the interview & ramp-up time in half - saving employers time, money and headaches.

