Mom Would Love New Items for her Trendy She Shed

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mother's Day just around the corner and "she sheds" being today's hot trend, why not help Mom out by outfitting her private space in style?

The she shed doesn't have to be a fancy place, although it's certainly fine if it is, and many are. But it could also be an open-air spot without a roof tucked into a corner of the yard. The idea is that it's her own space, a place where she can get away and recharge in her own way. Since dads have long enjoyed their man caves, it's only fitting that women now occupy their own spaces in she sheds.

"She sheds are getting a lot of attention these days, and there are a multitude of outdoor products that moms will love to outfit their personal space in style," said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association. "Styles cover the gamut, from sleek ultra-modern to elaborate old-world. There are outdoor products to suit every mom this Mother's Day."

A properly outfitted she shed only needs a few items, Hirschhaut noted. Most important is a comfortable place to sit or lie down with a nearby table for a beverage and reading materials. For moms who'd like company, a guest chair is a good idea. Other items depend on Mom, but a colorful pillow is an ideal choice, as is a rug to add pattern and softness underfoot. A shelf unit allows Mom to display items she loves, and outdoor lanterns add a soft glow and let her enjoy her place after dark.

"There are many different styles of she sheds, just as there are moms," Hirschhaut said. "The exciting thing is the wide selection of beautiful and durable outdoor items that can be used to decorate and personalize Mom's hideaway."

