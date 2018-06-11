We're releasing the top five baby names of 2018 for the first half of the year, both for all genders and segmented into girls and boys. Many of these names appeared on last year's list as well, although some rose or fell a few spots in popularity.

Read on to see the most popular baby names from 2018 so far:

Top names for mid-year 2018:

Emma. Liam. Noah. Olivia. Ava.

This list contains the same names as last, but the most popular name this year is a girl's. Emma rose from it's No. 2 position one year ago to take the top spot, while the former top-ranking Noah fell to No. 3.

For girls:

Emma. Olivia. Ava. Isabella. Sophia.

The top girl's names are 100 percent consistent with last year's results, both in terms of names and rank.

For boys:

Liam. Noah. Elijah. Logan. Mason.

Among boys, four out of five names remain the same. Liam, Noah, Elijah and Mason were all popular in 2017, but Michael has fallen out of favor. In its place is Logan, which overtook Mason to take the No. 4 spot this year.

The Mom365 Baby Names List is the top naming resource for parents today. Our tracker takes real-time data to provide parents with the top 100 names in the country, as well as the 100 most popular names for both boys and girls. It also provides origin details and meanings for each item on the list.

About Mom365

Mom365 is the country's largest professional newborn photography service. We grew rapidly after our start in 1947, becoming the first to offer color processing for in-hospital newborn photography in the 1960s.

Mom365 provides moms with lasting and heartfelt experiences—and marketers with dynamic, awareness-building and response-generating programs that create lifetime customers.

Media Contact:

Carol Severino

Client Account Manager

cseverino@mom365.com

800.422.3686 x2697

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mom365-releases-the-top-baby-names-from-the-first-half-of-2018-300663729.html

SOURCE Mom365