Mom365 Revolutionizes Newborn Photography Once Again with Launch of Unique, High-touch, High-tech Baby's Keepsake Box

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom365 introduces today Baby's Keepsake Box, a personalized, glossy premium-cardboard case containing a mix of the company's most-popular print and digital photography products in one convenient package. With this new-product launch, the company that pioneered in-hospital newborn photography in the U.S. and Canada reshapes again how moms can memorialize, store and share their priceless baby memories.

Mom365's unique Baby's Keepsake Box features a personalized, glossy premium-cardboard case containing a mix of the company's most-popular print and digital photography products in one convenient package.

"As Mother's Day approaches, we are excited to deliver this unique high-tech, high-touch product offering moms an elegant place to keep and record precious memories such as major milestones like baby's first smile, tooth and steps, cherished remembrances from the day they were born including their hospital band and first outfit, and of course fantastic photography from baby's first days," Chief Executive Officer Paul Rasmussen said.

"This keepsake box meets consumer demand for tactile items and a convenient place to store them, and of course it includes up to 12 digital images from baby's portrait session and a shareable slideshow set to music. In today's digital world, for all its conveniences and necessity, high-touch is still valued as much as high-tech by millennial moms when it comes to baby memories," Rasmussen said.

Wendy Cordia, Mom365's director of marketing and communications, added, "Our research shows more than 80 percent of moms want or need a keepsake box along with their digital images, slideshows and memory albums."

"Baby's Keepsake Box is available only from Mom365 and can store priceless memories for years to come from birth through childhood and beyond. It's an exceptional value," Cordia said.

Cordia said a similar package would cost hundreds of dollars more if purchased individually or recreated in some other manner. Baby's Keepsake Box is available only in hospitals and through Mom365.

The deluxe Baby's Keepsake Box is priced at $199.99, with options as low as $99.99, Baby's Keepsake Box includes:

A personalized Keepsake Box featuring baby's portraits, name, monogram and birthdate.

Digital images of each pose with usage rights for mom.

A shareable digital slideshow of baby's portraits set to music.

A 12-by-12-inch canvas collage of four poses.

A nine-by-nine-inch linen memory album, including eight favorite poses of baby and with areas to record special memories of baby's birth.

A five-by-seven-inch portrait of every pose.

A custom eight-by-10-inch birth announcement keepsake.

A handsome eight-by-10-inch keepsake featuring baby's name and monogram.

As part of the package, additional keepsake gift boxes for grandparents and other loved ones can be purchased at half price. These can be duplicates of the original Keepsake Box, or modified with a cover showing baby information and two poses; a single pose 12-inch-square canvas collage; a five-by-five-inch linen covered mini album; a five- by-seven-inch photo of every pose; an eight-by-10-inch announcement keepsake and more, all shipped free.

About Mom365

Founded in 1947, Mom365 provides newborn portrait sessions to more than 750,000 new moms and babies a year. With some 1,500 photographers stationed in more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide and with a support team of nearly 200 people in St. Charles, Mo., where the innovative company is based, Mom365 is the industry leader in newborn in-hospital photography.

Contact:

Michelle Sewell

800-422-3686, ext. 7267

194550@email4pr.com

Mom365 / 3613 Muller Road, St. Charles, MO 63301 / 636-946-5136

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mom365-revolutionizes-newborn-photography-once-again-with-launch-of-unique-high-touch-high-tech-babys-keepsake-box-300643265.html

SOURCE Mom365