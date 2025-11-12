Momar Donates $137,000 of Product to Clayton County Public Schools Homeless Education Department

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momar, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional maintenance, is proud to announce the donation of 617 cases of Surface Sanitizing Wipes to Clayton County Public Schools' Homeless Education Department. The contribution, valued at $137,000, will help support students and families served by the district, just in time for cold and flu season.

The donation was delivered last week by the Momar team directly to the Clayton County Homeless Education Department in Morrow, Georgia.

Clayton County and Momar

"I am honored to help connect Momar with Clayton County Public Schools to make a difference for our students and families. As a Riverdale High School graduate, it is especially meaningful to partner with Mr. West Gary, a proud Mount Zion graduate, and to share this moment with my father, a Momar employee, whose longtime support of Clayton County has inspired me to serve," said Rodrick Holloman, Student Navigator of the Homelessness Education Department of Clayton County. "To see his workplace join forces with my school district makes this contribution personal for our family and impactful for the students and families of the community we care deeply about."

"We are thrilled to see our products go where they can make a real difference," said Julian Mohr, Jr, CEO of Momar, "This partnership highlights the power of community connections and how we can support both education and public health."

Beyond this donation, Clayton County Public Schools has expressed interest in exploring future opportunities with Momar, including procurement partnerships and employment pathways for the families served by the Homeless Education Department.

Momar welcomes opportunities to partner with schools, nonprofits, and community organizations seeking support through donations and innovative cleaning solutions. To explore partnership opportunities, please contact us at www.momar.com.

About Clayton County Public Schools

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is fully accredited by Cognia. The district offers a focused world-class program based on a challenging curriculum which is taught from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving over 50,000 students, Clayton County Public Schools is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. and is the sixth-largest school system in Georgia.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's variety of product families, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier, providing customers with virtually every product or service available in maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

Contact: Heather Bunting, Momar, Inc.

Phone: 404.355.4580

Email: [email protected]

