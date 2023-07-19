Momar Named Among the Best Companies to Sell for in the United States

Momar is included in Selling Power's List of 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momar earned its inaugural spot in Selling Power magazine's list of 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023.

"Our family business has always dedicated itself to providing the greatest opportunity for the best sales team in the chemical industry. We understand that our consultative, solutions-oriented sales force, supported by the flexible, customer-focused company behind it, is the tremendous value-add for our customers across the country" Momar CEO Julian Mohr, Jr. said. "This recognition from Selling Power is a wonderful reflection of our passion towards and for our sales organization – our salespeople are the heart of our business family and the driving force behind our success, true since our founding in 1947."

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

"The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force" Gschwandtner continued.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's variety of product families, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier, providing customers with virtually every product or service available in maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

Contact: Heather Bunting, Momar, Inc.

Phone: 404.355.4580

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Momar, Inc.