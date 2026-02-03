Momba Home Care Ohio Helps Families Access Structured Family Caregiving, a Medicaid Program That Pays Relatives to Care for Loved Ones at Home

With Ohio's SFC program still new to many families, Momba brings experienced guidance to navigating paid caregiver opportunities

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momba Home Care Ohio is helping families across the state access Structured Family Caregiving (SFC), a Medicaid program that allows family members to receive compensation for caring for aging loved ones at home.

Launched in Ohio in late 2024, Structured Family Caregiving offers Medicaid-eligible individuals who require a nursing-facility level of care an alternative to nursing home placement. Through the program, a family member can serve as a paid caregiver, receiving compensation for providing daily support including assistance with bathing, dressing, medication management, and meal preparation.

Momba Home Care Ohio specializes in guiding families through the SFC enrollment process and connecting them with Ohio's broader network of Medicaid waiver programs, including PASSPORT and MyCare Ohio.

"A lot of families don't realize these programs exist," said Ashlee Martin, Operations Manager at Momba Home Care Ohio. "They're already doing the work—helping a parent get dressed, managing medications, preparing meals—but they're doing it without support or compensation. That's where we come in. We help families understand their options and walk them through every step."

Founded by a team of industry veterans with years of experience operating Structured Family Caregiving programs across multiple states, Momba Home Care brings proven expertise to Ohio's home care landscape. The company works directly with families to navigate paperwork, and ensure caregivers receive the support and compensation they deserve.

With tax season underway, many Ohio families are reviewing household finances and recognizing how much unpaid time they've devoted to caring for aging relatives. Structured Family Caregiving and PASSPORT offer a way to formalize that care and receive compensation, providing meaningful income while keeping loved ones out of institutional care.

Families interested in learning more about this program can contact Momba Home Care Ohio at 513-776-9840 or visit the website at www.mombahc.com/ohio/apply-now/

About Momba Home Care: Momba Home Care was founded by industry veterans who have helped thousands of families navigate Medicaid waiver programs and access caregiver compensation. Drawing on established best practices in Structured Family Caregiving, the company partners with families to keep aging loved ones at home rather than in nursing facilities. Momba Home Care operates in Arizona, Ohio, and Michigan.

SOURCE Momba Home Care Ohio