Mombox Acquires WellNested to Provide Full Suite of Postnatal Care Services to Support New Moms

"WellNested's technology dramatically reduces the time it takes to book postnatal care services," said Mombox CEO Kate Westervelt. "What once took eight hours of frustrating phone calls to find and book a well-qualified lactation consultant, now takes five minutes thanks to WellNested's proprietary algorithm. This technology is sorely needed in the postpartum world where exhausted mothers need hassle-free access to care after the baby arrives."

"Anytime it takes a new mother endless phone calls, online searches, and insurance claims to receive the support she needs as a new parent, her own well-being disproportionately gets overlooked. Our mission to reduce the barriers that exist between care providers and new mothers aligns with Mombox's goal of delivering radically improved postnatal care at home. We're elated to see our technology integrate with Mombox's core product." said WellNested co-founder Stephanie Rampello.

The acquisition comes as revenue from femtech (technology specifically addressing women's biological needs) generated $592 million in venture capital funding in 2019, according to Pitchbook , and at a time when femtech's potential is expected to reach $50 billion by 2025.

About Mombox:

Mombox ships labor and delivery recovery kits to new moms across the United States, filled with a highly curated assortment of best-in-class postpartum recovery products. Mombox was founded by Kate Westervelt in 2017.

About WellNested:

Founded in 2019, by MIT grads Karina Akib and Stephanie Rampello , WellNested makes it affordable and easy for new parents to connect with trusted wellness experts for in-home and virtual care, recommended based on their unique needs, with expert guidance every step of the way.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE WellNested

Related Links

bewellnested.com

