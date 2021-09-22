Mombox introduces world’s first 12-month postnatal subscription box to support new moms throughout the first year of motherhood.

"We are delighted to introduce subscription-based, monthly kits to help ensure that moms have an easy and accessible way of receiving postnatal support during the first 12 months," said Kate Westervelt, Mombox founder and CEO. "When Mombox first set out to help new moms, we focused on providing postnatal recovery products targeted at the immediate physical needs of those who gave birth. But after receiving countless requests for continued support we decided it was time to create a program centered around mom's well-being across the first full year of motherhood. What moms already know, and what research supports, is that the transition to motherhood extends far beyond the first few weeks," said Westervelt.

Each monthly Mombox has been carefully developed based on a science-backed, stage-based curriculum, and conveniently delivers world-class wellness products and personalized content directly to moms at home throughout the first year. Monthly Mombox kits are tailored to mom's unique post-birth needs and feature best-in-class beauty, fitness, and wellness products including items from Gaiam, Medela, Motherlove, Premama and Rael Organics. Also included in each box is information from leading experts in the maternal wellness field to help new parents better understand what to really expect at every stage throughout year one.

A Mombox subscription includes an introductory Welcome Kit and monthly kits centered around postpartum topics including mood, beauty, intimacy, identity and sleep. In addition to the subscription offering, Mombox's signature labor and delivery kits are still available, as well as the all-new, highly-anticipated breastfeeding support box.

"More often than not, when moms give birth, the focus tends to immediately shift away from them and on to the baby. At Mombox, we realize how important it is for new moms to also be well-cared for so they can feel their best. Through our all-new monthly membership and signature offerings, we are committed to being there every step of the way, so that no mom has to navigate the transition to motherhood alone," added Westervelt.

To learn more about how Mombox is radically improving the postpartum experience, shop Mombox's individual curated kits, or enroll in a monthly membership, go to: www.mombox.com .

About Mombox

Founded in 2017 by Kate Westervelt, Mombox is on a mission to radically improve the postpartum experience for new moms. Mombox provides critical postnatal support through monthly kits curated against a science-backed, stage-based program—delivering world-class wellness products and personalized content to moms at home throughout the first year of motherhood.

