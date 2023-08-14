Momcozy, Global Leader in Maternity & Breastfeeding Essentials, Unites 350+ Breastfeeding Moms to Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month

Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to champion, educate and empower breastfeeding mothers

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, 350+ mothers gathered in solidarity and support for one another at Momcozy's ' Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms ' event in light of National Breastfeeding Month. The event included a Q&A panel and session with lactation consultants, a statement-making group photo, product giveaways, and more.

Momcozy , a trusted brand to over two million moms globally for its industry-leading wearable breast pump, is dedicated to normalizing breastfeeding and empowering women and mothers everywhere by providing them with accurate breastfeeding information, cultivating supportive communities and delivering comprehensive maternity solutions through its products.

This year, Momcozy is expanding its education initiative through its Breastfeeding Support Program , which officially launched at the event this past weekend with Momcozy representatives and Alicia Samone onstage. The program will offer a full suite of support for breastfeeding moms.

"The world doesn't slow down for busy moms," said Lalaina Rabary, Momcozy Marketing Manager, North America. "They are expected to keep up with fast-paced nature of daily life, yet face judgement when breastfeeding or pumping in public. At Momcozy, we strive to put moms first and give them the support they deserve. We feel strongly that education and access to quality lactation support services is the first and most important step towards a more supportive world for moms."

Marketing Director, Ivy Gao added, "Our mission is clear; we want to create good products and offer better solutions for all moms. There are a lot of ways to express appreciation in this world. For us, it's in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love. This is Momcozy: cozy designs born from love, so women can feel great and at ease when feeding their babies."

Since 2021, Momcozy has collaborated with Arizona-based photographer Alicia Samone at this event to unify breastfeeding moms and their babies through a powerful group photo where each mother is breastfeeding their child. It's a high-impact statement that moms should be able to breastfeed in public with confidence and assurance that the world supports them as they nourish their children.

"Momcozy has been and continues to help new and seasoned moms in their breastfeeding journey by providing the tools, essentials and now greater support and education through the Breastfeeding Support Program . For years, they've been a dedicated sponsor of our annual breastfeeding event and believed in our mission to help moms, support moms, and bring awareness to it through our gASP community. With Momcozy's participation in the gASP event and movement to make breastfeeding more prominent in the public eye, its normalization will continue to grow leading to more confident moms; that's my sole mission and what excites me the most," said Samone.

Attending moms at the event received gift boxes from Momcozy and were also able to experience the line of high-quality products first-hand; each designed to simplify every aspect of a breastfeeding mom's life, including:

