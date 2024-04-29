Momcozy Launches "Momcozy Village" - A Mother's Day Campaign Celebrating Community and Support

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a leader in the global mother and baby market, proudly announces the launch of its Mother's Day campaign, "Momcozy Village." This initiative is brought to life through a heartfelt TV commercial and a series of supportive actions. Further emphasizing Momcozy's commitment to nurturing deep connections and strong support for mothers, the campaign also introduces the "Momcozy Village," celebrating the vital role of community in motherhood.

"Momcozy Village: From Cozy ME to Cozy WE"

The theme, "Momcozy Village," embodies the idea that it takes a community to raise a mother, much like it does a child. This concept is brought to life by the campaign's TV commercial Momcozy Village: From Cozy ME to Cozy WE, which tells the story of five mothers starting out isolated on their own motherhood journey, only to find strength and community by connecting with each other. This narrative underscores the campaign's central message: together, mothers can overcome the solitude and challenges of motherhood.

The TV commercial guides viewers through scenarios that reflect the brand's dedication to supporting mothers at various stages of their journey:

Cozy Prepare: Products designed to comfort expectant mothers.

Products designed to comfort expectant mothers. Cozy Feeding: Solutions to make breastfeeding and balancing life smoother.

Solutions to make breastfeeding and balancing life smoother. Cozy Recovery: Items focusing on a mother's recovery and self-care post-birth.

Items focusing on a mother's recovery and self-care post-birth. Cozy Parenting: Tools to help juggle parenting and professional responsibilities.

Tools to help juggle parenting and professional responsibilities. Cozy Outing: Essentials that facilitate comfortable outings with baby.

As part of the celebration, Momcozy is excited to provide special promotions, including a 20% discount sitewide with the code MD2024 and daily limited-time offers from May 1st to May 5th, featuring 25% off on a different hot-sale item each day.

As the "Momcozy Village" campaign launches, Momcozy invites all mothers to join the vibrant and supportive community where mothers can receive encouragement and professional advice, so they don't have to navigate motherhood alone. Join Momcozy in its Facebook community and participate in this impactful campaign with moms alike.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

SOURCE Momcozy