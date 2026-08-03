Momcozy Launches The Lactation Line, for Free 24/7 Breastfeeding Support

As part of its Breathe & Breastfeed campaign, Momcozy is expanding access to trusted, expert lactation support during National Breastfeeding Month.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Momcozy, a global maternal care brand dedicated to supporting mothers through every stage of their journey, today announced the launch of The Lactation Line — a free, 24/7 breastfeeding support service connecting mothers directly with International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) from August 1–14.

Recognizing that expert support can make all the difference, Momcozy created The Lactation Line to ensure mothers have direct access to certified lactation consultants whenever questions or challenges arise. At a time when many parents turn to online searches or digital tools for answers, The Lactation Line offers something different: direct, one-on-one conversations with certified lactation consultants who provide personalized, compassionate guidance tailored to each family's unique needs.

"Every breastfeeding journey is different, but one thing remains consistent: mothers deserve timely, compassionate support from someone who will truly listen," said Melissa Kotlen, RN, IBCLC, Clinical Manager at Momcozy. "The Lactation Line connects women directly with certified lactation consultants who can provide personalized, evidence-based guidance exactly when it's needed most. Sometimes mothers don't need another article or another search result — they simply need someone they can trust to help them navigate the moment they're in."

The Lactation Line supports mothers through every stage of their breastfeeding journey, offering personalized guidance on everything from latch challenges and milk supply concerns to pumping, combination feeding, returning to work, weaning and the many questions that arise in between.

Alongside Melissa Kotlen, RN, IBCLC, Clinical Manager at Momcozy, The Lactation Line is staffed by a team of eleven experienced International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) whose backgrounds span nursing, public health, nutrition, postpartum care, health education and maternal-infant care. Together, they bring decades of experience supporting families in hospitals, NICUs, community settings and virtual care, providing compassionate, evidence-based guidance for every stage of the breastfeeding journey.

"Breastfeeding is one of the most vulnerable times in a woman's life. There is so much information available, and it can be challenging to know what guidance is right for you," said Heidi Postier, RN, IBCLC, one of the International Board Certified Lactation Consultants supporting Momcozy's Lactation Line. "Through Momcozy's Lactation Line, I'm able to provide real-time support to new mothers and hopefully make motherhood a little bit easier."

The Lactation Line reflects Momcozy's broader commitment to supporting mothers beyond products alone. As part of its Breathe & Breastfeed campaign and 600 Hours of Support initiative, the brand is expanding access to expert guidance through educational webinars, one-on-one consultations, community partnerships and the Momcozy Breastfeeding Support Hub — all designed to help mothers feel informed, confident and supported throughout their breastfeeding journey.

Momcozy's commitment to supporting mothers also extends to product innovation. Guided by its CozyTech philosophy, the brand believes technology should adapt to mothers — not ask mothers to adapt to it. CozyTech begins by understanding the real challenges mothers experience every day, then applies thoughtful design and practical technology to help reduce discomfort, uncertainty and the mental load of motherhood.

This philosophy is reflected across Momcozy's product portfolio. Pumping can feel cold, mechanical and physically demanding, particularly when mothers are already tired or experiencing discomfort. The Wellness1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump was designed in response, combining warming technology, synchronized massage and a soft, adjustable wearable design to help make pumping more comfortable while delivering powerful, hands-free performance. By making pumping feel less mechanical and easier to fit into everyday life, the W1 helps mothers spend less energy managing the pumping experience and more time focusing on feeding their babies.

Cleaning bottles, pump parts and feeding accessories is another repetitive, time-consuming task that often comes after an already exhausting day. The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) was designed to reduce that burden by washing, sterilizing and drying multiple bottles and pump parts in a single cycle, while targeted water flow is engineered to reach narrow and difficult-to-clean areas. By reducing manual cleaning steps, the D8 helps simplify everyday feeding routines and gives parents more time to focus on what matters most.

Momcozy's commitment to supporting mothers extends far beyond National Breastfeeding Month. Through its year-long 600 Hours of Support initiative, the brand continues to expand access to expert guidance, educational resources and thoughtfully designed products that help mothers feel informed, confident and supported throughout their breastfeeding journey.

The Lactation Line is one more way Momcozy is turning that commitment into meaningful action — ensuring families have access to trusted, expert support when they need it most.

For more information and media assets, please visit the Momcozy media kit.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions. Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 6 million mothers across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit www.momcozy.com

*Momcozy Wearable Breast Pump achieved the highest global sales revenue in 2024. Source: Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

SOURCE Momcozy