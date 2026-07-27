Momcozy Launches Year-Long 600 Hours of Support Initiative as New Survey Reveals the Extraordinary Time Mothers Spend Breastfeeding

National survey finds many mothers fall short of their breastfeeding goals despite dedicating hundreds of hours to breastfeeding, reinforcing the need for greater support

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many mothers dedicate hundreds of hours to breastfeeding during the first year of their baby's life, representing one of motherhood's greatest investments of time, energy and emotional commitment. In recognition of that extraordinary dedication, Momcozy today announced its year-long 600 Hours of Support initiative, a comprehensive effort to provide expert guidance, educational resources, community support and thoughtfully designed products that support mothers through every latch, letdown and little win throughout their breastfeeding journey.

The initiative is rooted in a simple belief: breastfeeding can require hundreds of hours of time, care, and dedication during a baby's first year, and no mother should have to navigate that journey without meaningful support.

New research commissioned by Momcozy and conducted by Talker Research in recognition of National Breastfeeding Month was the inspiration behind the 600 Hours initiative. The survey of 2,000 U.S. mothers who are currently breastfeeding or have breastfed within the past five years found that mothers spend more than 23 hours each week or nearly 100 hours each month breastfeeding, highlighting the extraordinary time, energy and commitment the journey requires throughout a baby's first year.

The survey also found that many mothers struggle to achieve the breastfeeding goals they set for themselves. Forty percent identified breastfeeding as one of the most challenging aspects of becoming a new mother, while more than half of mothers who stopped breastfeeding earlier than planned said they felt disappointed they were unable to continue as long as they had hoped. Nearly three-quarters described their breastfeeding journey as exhausting, with many citing low milk supply (51%), mental and emotional wellbeing (35%) and exhaustion (33%) among the biggest unexpected challenges they faced.

"These findings reflect what we hear from families every day. While breastfeeding is often described as natural, that doesn't mean it comes naturally. It requires an incredible investment of time, energy and emotional resilience throughout a baby's first year, yet many mothers feel like they're falling short when they're actually experiencing challenges that are incredibly common," said Melissa Kotlen, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), RN, and Clinical Manager at Momcozy.

"The time, care and dedication that breastfeeding often requires reinforce why timely, trusted support matters. Whether that support comes through practical tools that make breastfeeding more manageable, guidance from a lactation consultant, or simply knowing you're not alone, every mother deserves to feel informed, confident and supported throughout her feeding journey."

The 600 Hours initiative begins with The Lactation Line, a free, 24/7 breastfeeding support service available August 1–14 during World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month, offering over 300 hours of complimentary phone, live chat, and e-mail access to International Board Certified Lactation Consultants. Throughout the remainder of the year, Momcozy will continue expanding the initiative through expert-led webinars, educational content, strategic partnerships, additional breastfeeding resources, and one-on-one lactation consultation sessions at Babylist Registry Weekend in August, giving expecting and new mothers direct access to expert guidance.

That commitment also extends to product innovation. Through its CozyTech philosophy, Momcozy develops products rooted in mothers' real needs by combining thoughtful design, practical technology, expert input, rigorous testing and insights from mothers to help make everyday motherhood easier. New innovations like the W1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump and D8 DeepClean Baby Bottle Washer are designed to simplify everyday breastfeeding and feeding routines, helping mothers spend less time managing feeding logistics and more time with their babies.

Families can learn more about the year-long 600 Hours of Support initiative, view the full survey, and access the Momcozy Breastfeeding Support Hub on the campaign landing page here.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions. Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit www.momcozy.com

*Momcozy Wearable Breast Pump achieved the highest global sales revenue in 2024. Source: Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 mothers who are currently breastfeeding or have within the past five years, who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Momcozy and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 1 and July 9, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here.

To view the complete methodology as part of AAPOR's Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page.

SOURCE Momcozy