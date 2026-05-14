Momcozy Debuts New Maternal Care Innovations at ABC Kids Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the global leader in wearable breast pumps and maternal care innovation, today announced the debut of several new maternal care offerings at ABC Kids Expo 2026, reinforcing the brand's continued commitment to developing technology designed around the realities of modern motherhood.

Momcozy at ABC Kids Expo 2026 Momcozy's ABC Kids Expo 2026 Booth

As maternal needs continue to evolve, new findings from a 2026 Nielsen study commissioned by Momcozy highlight growing consumer demand for products that prioritize comfort, efficiency, emotional support, and maternal well-being. The research found that moms are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on products that help reduce physical strain, simplify routines, and lessen the mental load associated with caregiving.

According to the study, 33% of moms are actively looking for products that reduce steps and effort in their daily routines, while 32% prioritize products that save time and streamline caregiving tasks. The findings also revealed that emotional connection plays a growing role in consumer trust, with 42% of mothers saying that comfort and burden reduction increase trust in a brand, and 40% valuing brands that make them feel emotionally understood throughout motherhood.

The research further identified feeding and sleep-related routines as some of the most physically and emotionally demanding aspects of early motherhood. In particular, 65% of mothers identified breastfeeding and pumping as core feeding responsibilities during the postpartum period, reinforcing the increasing need for thoughtfully designed feeding support solutions.

"These insights reinforce what we hear from moms every day — they are looking for products that do more than function well. They want products that make life feel easier, more comfortable, and more supported," said Athena, founder and CEO of Momcozy. "At Momcozy, we believe innovation should reduce stress, lighten the mental and physical load of motherhood, and help moms feel seen throughout their journey."

The new products debuting at ABC Expo were developed directly around these evolving maternal needs. To support the growing demand for comfort-forward feeding solutions, Momcozy is introducing the W1 Wearable Breast Pump, an industry-first next-generation wearable pump featuring five innovations engineered around how moms actually live, including built-in warming and massage technology designed to support comfort, milk flow, and efficiency.

As more mothers seek products that simplify routines and reduce invisible labor, Momcozy is expanding its feeding ecosystem with the Deep Clean Bottle Washer (coming soon), designed to streamline one of the most repetitive and time-consuming daily caregiving tasks. The brand is also introducing a contact-free smart monitor to provide parents with simplified, technology-forward peace of mind during sleep and nursery routines. Its BM08 Smart Baby Monitor is a contact-free monitoring system designed to support families through AI-powered sleep and breathing monitoring, real-time alerts, true cry detection, auto-soothing features, and clear 2K HD video with night vision.

Recognizing the growing importance of maternal recovery and whole-mother wellness, Momcozy is also debuting the Birth Ease Maternity Ball and a new Red Light Therapy Device (coming soon) designed to support comfort, movement, postpartum recovery, and overall maternal well-being.

In addition to expanding its maternal care and feeding categories, Momcozy is continuing its growth into nursery and home products with the debut of its Nursery Recliner and Rocking Chair (both coming soon). Designed with comfort-first support for feeding, soothing, bonding, and everyday motherhood moments, the expansion reflects Momcozy's broader vision of creating an interconnected ecosystem of support throughout every stage of motherhood.

Together, these innovations reflect Momcozy's broader Cozy Tech philosophy: creating thoughtfully designed products that help reduce the physical and mental load of modern motherhood.

Momcozy's presence at ABC Expo will showcase how maternal innovation is evolving beyond individual products toward a more connected ecosystem of support, combining smart technology, thoughtful design, and maternal wellness solutions across pregnancy, postpartum, feeding, nursery, and daily care.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions. Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit www.momcozy.com

Contact: Momcozy

Eden Cali | [email protected]

SOURCE Momcozy