Momcozy Launches Mother's Day Campaign Featuring Abbie Herbert

The Brand Debuts New TVC and Introduces The Mama Registry by Momcozy

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Momcozy announces the launch of its Mother's Day Campaign, Choose You, Too, alongside the debut of a new television commercial starring mom, model, and content creator Abbie Herbert, and the introduction of The Mama Registry by Momcozy.

Mom, model, and content creator Abbie Herbert stars in Momcozy's Mother’s Day campaign television commercial

The campaign centers on a powerful shift in how mothers respond to a simple question: "What do you need?" Over time, many mothers learn to say, "I'm fine," even when they're not. Choose You, Too encourages mothers to recognize their needs, feel confident expressing them, and understand that prioritizing themselves is essential, not selfish.

Abbie Herbert, a mom of three, is known for sharing the real, unfiltered moments of motherhood and encouraging women to ask for help - making her a natural fit for the TVC, which reinforces the importance of making space for self-care. The spot was produced by CROING Agency, a women-owned and led creative agency founded by Alejandra Salazar, further underscoring the campaign's commitment to elevating women's voices both in front of and behind the camera.

"I really connected with this campaign because it feels so true to motherhood," said Abbie Herbert. "Moms are always making sure everyone else is taken care of, and a lot of the time they put themselves last. I love the 'Choose You, Too' message because it reminds moms that taking care of themselves matters too. That's why partnering with Momcozy felt like such a natural fit. They really do support moms in practical, meaningful ways and make them feel seen in every stage of motherhood. I also love that this campaign encourages moms to be honest about what they need and feel supported in asking for it."

At the center of the campaign is Momcozy's Mama Registry, which also launches today. Designed as an evolution of the traditional baby registry, it introduces a new approach by centering around the mother and making her needs visible, shareable, and supported.

Traditionally, registries have focused almost entirely on the baby. Momcozy's Mama Registry expands this model by enabling mothers to add products designed for postpartum recovery, feeding, rest, and daily support - such as the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow and Wearable Breast Pumps -helping family, friends, and partners better understand how to show up in meaningful ways.

Momcozy's Mama Registry will also exclusively offer a limited number of one-on-one consultations with IBCLC-certified lactation consultants, available for registrants to add directly to their registry. These sessions provide personalized, expert guidance on breastfeeding and postpartum care, offering mothers access to real-time support beyond products. This early-stage offering reflects Momcozy's broader vision to expand how support is delivered to mothers by combining physical products with expert-led care.

"Mothers give so much of themselves, often without being asked what they need in return," said Athena, Founder and CEO of Momcozy. "We're proud to partner with Abbie Herbert to bring this message to life through our Choose You, Too campaign and TVC in a way that feels honest and relatable. This campaign is about giving mothers permission to recognize and express their needs. Our Mama Registry is a natural extension of that -helping make those needs visible and easier for others to support in meaningful ways."

By connecting emotional storytelling with practical solutions, Momcozy continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting mothers across every stage ensuring that support is visible, shareable, and built into the motherhood experience.

Create your Momcozy Mama Registry and watch the TVC at the campaign landing page. Campaign images can be found here.

About Momcozy:

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions. Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit www.momcozy.com

Contact: Momcozy

Eden Cali | [email protected]

SOURCE Momcozy