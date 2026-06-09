Moment and Ramp Partner to Bring Institutional Cash Management to Finance Teams

Two leaders in modern financial infrastructure are combining capabilities to automate how businesses manage and invest cash

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moment, the AI operating system for investment management, and Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership that marks a fundamental shift in corporate treasury. For the first time, finance teams can access institutionally managed fixed income portfolios directly within the platform they use to run spend, bill pay, and accounting.

Corporate treasury has long been broken in two directions. Embedded fintech products offer basic cash storage - typically a money market fund - that works for early-stage companies but fails to meet the needs of scaling businesses. Legacy institutional banks offer genuine fixed income access and portfolio management, but at a cost: weeks of onboarding, high fees, and operationally intensive workflows that require dedicated treasury teams to manage. The result is that most businesses either leave money on the table or spend significant time and resources to do something about it.

What has changed is the infrastructure. Over the last two years, fixed income execution, portfolio construction, liquidity segmentation, and reporting have become fully automatable and API-deliverable. Smart Treasury - the combination of institutional-grade capital allocation with embedded, automated delivery - is now possible at any balance level, for any size company, inside the platform that finance teams already use.

Moment and Ramp are uniquely positioned to deliver it:

Moment built its fixed income infrastructure from the ground up for programmatic delivery and is the same system that powers trading, portfolio management, and operations for firms managing over $10 trillion in assets. Founded by the team that helped build the systematic credit desk at Citadel Securities, Moment was purpose-built to make institutional fixed income accessible at scale.

Ramp's financial operations platform is used by over 70,000 companies to manage more than $200 billion in annual purchases. Its AI continuously gathers context across a company's spend, payments, and financial workflows, enabling it to take intelligent action on a finance team's behalf across the full surface area of financial operations.

The partnership combines Ramp' suite of financial tools with Moment's expertise in automating fixed income workflows for some of the world's largest investment firms. Together, they are building toward a future where the full treasury lifecycle runs itself: cash moving programmatically between the operating account and investment account, rebalancing automatically as card spend and bill pay hit, with no manual intervention required.

"Finance teams have been managing their operating cash and their excess cash in two completely separate worlds," said Karl Yang, Product Manager at Ramp. "This partnership is about closing that gap so the same intelligence that helps a company control its spend can also put its cash to work on the same platform."

"Institutional treasury infrastructure has never been accessible at this scale or embedded at this level of automation," said Ammer Soliman, COO and Co-Founder of Moment. "Moment was built to make that infrastructure programmable. Partnering with Ramp means it is now available to over 70,000 finance teams through a platform they already rely on every day — and it runs in the background without adding a single workflow."

The partnership is live today through Ramp's Investment Account1, where over $1 billion in new deposits have been added within the last 3 months. This gives Ramp customers native access to professionally managed portfolios with automated optimization, reinvestment, and rebalancing. What previously required weeks of onboarding, manual trade requests, phone calls to move money, days waiting for funds to settle, and a back-and-forth paper trail now takes minutes — and runs itself.

Learn more about how the Ramp Investment Account works here.

Portfolios managed by Moment Advisors, LLC. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Asset allocation does not guarantee profit or protect against loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Additional information can be found here.

About Moment

Moment is the AI operating system for investment management, built for the world's largest wealth firms and fintechs. Moment works with firms managing more than $10 trillion in client assets, including Edward Jones, LPL Financial, and Hightower Advisors. Founded by former quants and traders from Citadel Securities, Moment is headquartered in New York City. Moment is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Learn more at moment.com.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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1 Investment Account with portfolios managed by Moment Advisors, LLC. Securities products offered by Apex Clearing Corporation, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Moment Technology, Inc.