Moment Energy secures Copec WIND Ventures investment and Forms Strategic Partnership with Copec

Partnership with Leading Latin American Energy Company Copec to Result in Deployment of GWhs of Second-Life Battery Projects in Latin America and Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moment Energy , one of North America's leading EV battery repurposing companies, today announced a strategic investment from Copec WIND Ventures , the strategic venture capital arm of Latin American energy leader Copec . The investment launches a commercial partnership focused on deploying gigawatt-hours of second-life battery energy storage projects across Latin America and Europe—one of the largest EV fleet repurposing initiatives outside of China.

To date, Moment Energy has raised nearly $60 million, including investments from Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Voyager Ventures, and now Copec WIND Ventures, along with more than $30 million in non-dilutive funding from the U.S. and Canadian governments.

Through this partnership, Moment Energy and Copec will deploy 45 megawatt-hours of near-term projects across commercial and industrial applications, expanding to an additional 300 MWh by repurposing batteries from Chile's electric bus fleet—the second-largest in the world. The initiative marks a significant step toward establishing a domestic second-life battery supply chain in Latin America and Europe, thereby reducing reliance on Asian imports and fostering a more resilient, sustainable energy landscape across both regions. Currently, Copec distributes over 1 terawatt-hour (TWh) of energy annually from its energy storage facilities to its customers.

"At WIND Ventures, we see a looming supply gap for stationary energy storage as lithium-ion manufacturing stays focused on EVs," said Brian Walsh, Head of Copec WIND Ventures. "Moment Energy has cracked the code on second-life batteries—turning what was once waste into safe, cost-effective, UL-certified storage systems. This partnership not only expands Moment's commercial traction in Latin America but also strengthens domestic supply chains for energy storage in the Americas and Europe."

"Partnering with Copec represents a pivotal milestone for Moment Energy," said Edward Chiang, CEO and Co-Founder of Moment Energy. "Together, we're deploying in Latin America and Europe, demonstrating how local repurposing can reduce supply chain dependencies, enhance energy security, and accelerate the global transition to clean, affordable, and reliable energy. We are excited to be working with one of the world's leaders in EV bus fleets to enable a true circular economy and ensure all humans have access to clean, affordable, and reliable power."

Moment Energy's Luna battery energy storage system is the first repurposed battery system globally to achieve all key safety milestones with UL 1973, UL 9540, and UL 9540A certifications. The company's system is powered by a proprietary, AI-driven Battery Management System (BMS), dynamically balancing thousands of cells, modules and packs from multiple OEMs, chemistries and states-of-health. This ensures industry-leading safety, reliability, and cost savings of over 30% compared to first-life battery systems, making them ideal for commercial, industrial, and grid-scale applications. Moment Energy has the most affordable, longest life, energy dense, commercial second-life system in the market.

"With this partnership, we are connecting with the global EV-battery supply chain, tapping into GWhs of supply. I am excited to accelerate repurposing and to welcome a new battery supplier into our pipeline," said Sumreen Rattan, COO, Moment Energy.

The partnership aligns with growing global momentum to repurpose end-of-life EV batteries for stationary energy storage—a market projected to reach 965 GWh per year by 2035. With Chile's growing fleet of retiring electric buses and Copec's regional leadership in electrification, Moment Energy is uniquely positioned to scale second-life battery deployment at gigawatt-hour levels while fostering circular economy principles and reducing environmental waste.

About Moment Energy

Moment Energy is the world's leading EV battery repurposing company, creating clean, affordable, and reliable battery energy storage systems (BESS) by repurposing retired electric vehicle batteries. Moment Energy works with major automotive companies, including Mercedes Benz Energy, to support circular economy goals and ensure their batteries are safely used in second-life applications before they are recycled. The team supports utilities, microgrids and commercial customers to improve grid reliability, power EV charging stations and reduce demand charges, all with a sustainable and performant BESS solution made from repurposed EV batteries.

For more information, please visit - https://www.momentenergy.com

About Copec WIND Ventures

Based in San Francisco, Copec WIND Ventures is the strategic venture capital arm of Copec, one of the leading energy, mobility, and retail companies in Central and South America and one of the most valued brands throughout Latin America. WIND Ventures leverages Copec's significant resources to accelerate growth, primarily within Latin America, for startups and scaleups across the world within the new mobility, energy, and retail sectors. Visit windventures.vc or follow us on LinkedIn .

