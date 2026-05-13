Moment Energy to Build World's Largest Battery Repurposing 'Megafactory' in Vancouver in 6 Weeks

New Megafactory to produce 1 GWh of second-life battery systems and create 100+ jobs across British Columbia in the first 5 years

Expansion follows US$40M Series B and US$100M+ total funding to scale domestic energy infrastructure

Facility to power AI, data centers and industry by unlocking North America's largest untapped energy resource

VANCOUVER, BC and AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Moment Energy, the architect of the next generation of power infrastructure, today announced it is building the world's largest battery repurposing facility in Vancouver, British Columbia over the next 6 weeks, marking a major step forward in scaling domestic energy storage infrastructure and the fastest in the world to scale battery manufacturing.

Moment Energy to Build World’s Largest Battery Repurposing ‘Megafactory’ in Vancouver (CNW Group/Moment Energy)

The announcement comes just weeks after the company's US$40 million Series B funding round, which brought total capital raised to over US$100 million and underscored growing investor confidence in Moment Energy's leading role in the future of energy systems.

The new facility, expected to be complete and fully operational by the end of June 2026, will significantly expand Moment Energy's manufacturing footprint in North America, enabling the company to meet rapidly increasing demand from data centers, industrial customers and utilities facing mounting pressure on power availability.

Scaling Domestic Energy Infrastructure

The Vancouver site is engineered for rapid deployment, accelerating the delivery of energy storage systems to sectors where power availability is now the primary growth bottleneck.

As power demand accelerates, energy storage adoption has become critical to grow. Moment Energy is addressing this challenge by repurposing EV batteries already on North American roads, transforming them into cost-effective, rapidly deployable energy storage systems.

"This is about building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of energy demand," said Edward Chiang, Co-Founder and CEO of Moment Energy. "We are proud to establish this facility in Canada, the country where Moment Energy was founded, to foster domestic manufacturing. This scaling solution utilizes existing battery resources to deliver the reliable, affordable power that is so crucial right now.

World's Largest Certified, Non-FEOC Second-Life Battery Facility

Once complete, the Vancouver site will be the largest battery repurposing facility in the world, with capacity reaching 1 GWh by 2030 and to create more than 100 skilled jobs.

The facility will operate as a fully vertically integrated system, managing the entire lifecycle from battery intake and testing through to integration and deployment. It will also be one of the only facilities globally operating under UL 1974 certification.

By maintaining a fully domestic supply chain, the facility ensures batteries remain within North America, supporting local manufacturing while reducing reliance on foreign battery supply chains.

Unlocking a Major Untapped Domestic Energy Resource

Moment Energy's expansion taps into what is rapidly becoming one of North America's most important untapped energy assets: retired EV batteries.

With hundreds of gigawatt-hours of batteries expected to come offline in the coming decade, second-life battery systems represent a scalable, near-term solution to energy storage shortages.

Compared to traditional battery manufacturing, repurposing enables faster deployment timelines and significantly lower costs, while extending the useful life of critical materials.

This positions Moment Energy at the center of a rapidly expanding market, as energy storage demand from AI infrastructure continues to accelerate.

By aligning with evolving policy priorities around local manufacturing, energy resilience and critical mineral utilization, the project reinforces Canada's position as a leader in sustainable energy infrastructure.

About Moment Energy

Moment Energy is the first and only company building commercial-scale battery energy storage from second-life EV batteries — fully certified across the UL safety stack and deployed in the field today. Our systems power data centers, hospitals, factories, and microgrids across North America, sourced from batteries already on the continent's roads, manufactured in Texas and British Columbia. Moment partners with major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz Energy, to put retired EV batteries back to work before they're recycled.

For more information, please visit https://www.momentenergy.com/

SOURCE Moment Energy