MOMENTEC BRANDS STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE INDUSTRY VETERANS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentec Brands, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms and fanwear, today announced the appointment of three highly respected industry veterans to its' leadership team.

David Baxter has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors and will bring has vast industry knowledge and experience to bear leading the Momentec Brands Board. Most recently, David was the President of Under Armour for the Americas Region. In his role he was responsible for the largest revenue region including wholesale, retail, e-commerce and team sports. Prior to Under Armour David led the LIDS Sports Group as President and CEO.

"The potential to redefine the uniform and custom apparel business through uniquely delivering a combination of superior ease, speed and unparalleled service to our customers is a challenge I'm looking forward to," said Baxter.

Mike Moore joins the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mike will oversee the full array of Momentec's financial responsibilities. Mike is a seasoned finance executive with extensive experience spanning multiple industries. Prior to joining Momentec Brands, Mike spent 8 years with Fanatics most recently as the CFO of Fanatics Brands, a multi-billion-dollar Division of Fanatics, partnering with leadership to drive strategic growth and profitability for the division. With a track record of success in financial planning and analysis, equity modeling, and multiple acquisitions, Mike additionally played a key role in securing the 2017 $1B investment with Softbank. Prior to his role at Fanatics, Mike held various finance leadership positions at Tyco International, where he played key roles in financial planning, strategic support, and operational improvement initiatives. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Florida.

"I'm looking forward to bringing a strategic lens to the job with a focus on supporting the tangible growth opportunities we see in front of us," added Moore.

In addition to Baxter and Moore, Joel Bennink joins the company as Senior Vice President of Product Development. In this new role, Joel will be responsible for leveraging customer and consumer insights to identify new product opportunities across the entire Momentec Brands portfolio. Joel is a seasoned executive with extensive experience bringing fresh and innovative new products across a range of categories. Prior to joining Momentec Brands, Joel spent 13 years at Under Armour, where he was responsible for leading the growth and development across Team, Golf and Curry branded apparel in addition to outfitting UA's global sports partnerships across collegiate, professional and Olympic Teams. Prior to his time at Under Armour Joel spent time at New Era and Abercrombie & Fitch. Joel holds a degree from Ohio State University.

"What an amazing opportunity to build something so special at Momentec Brands for teams of all kinds and levels. We have a unique opportunity to drive both innovation and value at levels that can set us apart in our industry," said Bennink.

"We're thrilled to have David, Mike and Joel join our team," said John Anton, CEO, Momentec Brands. "All three of these accomplished leaders bring deep industry knowledge and relevant experience from best-in-class companies. We look forward to each of them making lasting contributions towards fueling our customers' success as we strive to deliver unparalleled speed, ease, and value to outfit moments that matter."

About Momentec Brands

Momentec Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms, training apparel, and fanwear for teams, coaches, athletes, and fans. Its brands include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletic, Prosphere, Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Russell Athletic, Pacific Headwear, and High Five (collectively "Momentec Brands"). Momentec focuses on fueling performance, and outfitting the moments that matter. Momentec Brands will continue to operate augustasportswear.com and foundersport.com thru 2024 into 2025 when one combined website experience at momentecbrands.com will go live in Q1 2025.

Momentec Brands will continue its unwavering commitment to provide its customers superior service by maximizing the strength of the two organizations in customer care, distribution and the critical day-to-day "count on us" execution. Our core objective is to become your go-to partner by breaking down complexity and making designing and buying stock and custom uniforms a simple and fun experience.

