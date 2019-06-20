MomentFeed Named Among Rover's Best Dog-Friendly Companies

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MomentFeed, the leader in mobile consumer experience management for multi-location brands, joins technology leaders like Google, Amazon, and Salesforce and consumer brands like Petsmart, Clif Bar, and Tito's as one of the best companies for dog owners. The award was bestowed by Rover, the world's largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers. The top 100 companies were named to commemorate National Take Your Dog to Work Day on June 21st.

Pictured (L to R): Raja Radwan and Clint, Katie Goines and Milo, Denice Cabrera and Peanut, Ed Shaughnessy and Avi, and Lily Klein and Ruby

MomentFeed CEO Robert Blatt says, "Ranging from King Charles Cavaliers and Dachshunds to Golden Retrievers and Black Labs, MomentFeed's 'kennel' is considered best-of-breed, as are the humans at the fast-growing company. We've created an environment where people are comfortable bringing their fur-babies to work and we provide amenities like healthy dog treats, free samples of new pet products, and clean-up after the occasional mess. The office is also located moments away from Santa Monica's lovely parks, so owners can easily take their pets out for walks."

According to Rover, quoting the International Journal of Workplace Health Management, employees with access to pets at work are less stressed and more productive and that people who bring their dogs to work are more satisfied and engaged and tend to stay longer with their employers.

MomentFeed has received awards for its human culture as well. It was named an Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company, a Comparably Best Company, and an LA Business Journal Best Place to Work.

With an integrated management and reporting system spanning mobile search, social media, digital advertising, and customer reputation management, the MomentFeed platform helps continuously and predictably capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, and other multi-location businesses. Founded in 2010, it is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company. For more information visit www.momentfeed.com.

