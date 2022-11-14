Momentis Announces First Adoption of Anovo™ Surgical System in Texas by Medical City Plano

Acute care facility to offer innovative surgical robot to wide population of women who require transvaginal benign gynecological procedures

Agreement represents latest commercial milestone for company following several other recent partnerships

PLANO, Texas and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentis Surgical™ Ltd, a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that Medical City Plano has acquired the Anovo™ Surgical System for use in transvaginal benign gynecological procedures including benign hysterectomies. Medical City Plano is the first medical facility in Texas to adopt this system.

The Anovo System is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that mimic a surgeon's precise movements for high agility and dexterity. It is designed to enable the minimally invasive transvaginal approach for benign gynecological procedures including hysterectomy, salpingectomy, oophorectomy, adnexectomy, and ovarian cyst removal. Anovo is designed to enable surgeons to use the transvaginal approach in gynecological procedures, which has been well documented in clinical research as providing benefits including less patient pain and scarring, shorter recovery times and reduced infection rates, compared to other approaches.i

The Anovo System also requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery.

"Incorporating a smaller, lighter, and more cost effective robotic surgical platform will allow more rural areas, smaller hospitals and surgery centers to offer minimally invasive surgery, resulting in more patients having access to the most up-to-date and least invasive surgical options. We are proud to be the first in Texas to adopt this remarkable new technology and make it available to patients," said Thomas P. Heffernan, MD, a practicing gynecologic oncologist at Medical City Plano.

"We are pleased to see significant progress in bringing the Anovo Surgical System, the first surgical robot of its kind, to more healthcare facilities and patients across the U.S. including acute care hospitals such as Medical City Plano," said Dvir Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Momentis. "In the months ahead, we will continue our efforts to broaden availability of the system and improve gynecological surgery to enable more surgeons to perform the clinically preferred transvaginal approach, setting a higher standard in women's healthcare."

About Momentis Surgical ™

Momentis Surgical Ltd is a medical device company founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary, Momentis Surgical Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Momentis is dedicated to transforming the field of robotic surgery by developing innovative small footprint, cost-effective, robotic-assisted technologies and techniques for a growing number of clinical applications. Our goal is to empower surgeons to perform minimally invasive, complex procedures, enabling better patient outcomes, lowering cost of care, and opening access to more surgeons, patients, hospitals, and surgery centers across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.momentissurgical.com/.

i Aarts JWM, Nieboer TE, Johnson N, Tavender E, Garry R, Mol BWJ, Kluivers KB. Surgical approach to hysterectomy for benign gynaecological disease. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015. 2015 Aug 12;2015(8):CD003677. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD003677.pub5.

