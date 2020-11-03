Momentive Finalizes Sale Of Consumer Sealants Business

WATERFORD, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Performance Materials Inc. announced today that is has closed on the previously announced sale of its Consumer Sealants Business to Henkel Corporation.

The sale comprises a portfolio of consumer sealants sold under license from General Electric Company and available through home-improvement centers, major retailers and hardware stores. This transaction does not include the GE-branded construction sealants product line, which will remain a Momentive focus.

"Today's milestone is another step toward building Momentive's future and will allow us to better focus on Silicone and Specialties products for growing markets and advanced customer applications," said Momentive President and CEO Sam Conzone, Ph.D. "We look forward to shifting our focus and investments toward specialty businesses where we have unique capabilities to win."

Momentive develops advanced silicone and specialty products for innovative applications in healthcare, telecommunications, electronics, personal care, construction, transportation, agriculture, energy and many other industries.

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to customer needs. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

The Valence Group of Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to Momentive Performance Materials.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license. Momentive and the Momentive logo are trademarks of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

