Momentive Increases Prices On Global Specialty Products

WATERFORD, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive"), a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, announces a further global general price increase for all specialty products.

As raw material and logistics demand returns and costs escalate across the globe, Momentive continues to experience significant inflation and tight supply in both raw materials and logistics needed to manufacture and deliver Momentive products.

While we continue to work diligently to manage the changing environment, given the significance of the increases, Momentive must also increase pricing to our customers.

The price increases for all of the Momentive specialty products will range from 10 – 20% and be valid for deliveries from April 1, 2021, as contracts allow. This price increase is in addition to any other surcharges or price increases previously announced.

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to customer needs. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

SOURCE Momentive Performance Materials Inc.