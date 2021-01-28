Momentive Performance Materials Names Ravago Chemicals Authorized Distributor for Polymer Additives in US and Canada

WATERFORD, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive"), a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, announced today that Ravago Chemicals will serve as its authorized distributor of Momentive products into the plastics industry in the United States and Canada.

Ravago Chemicals, a global industry-leading specialty chemical and ingredient producer and distributor, will distribute Momentive's high performance PEarlene™ silicone gum master batches, Silquest™ silanes, XL-PEarl™ silane crosslinking systems and SFR™ silicone fluid flame retardants for plastic applications in the U.S. and Canada, effective immediately. Momentive's silicone-based polymer additives offer improved processability, enhanced surface and mechanical properties, and flame retardancy for both thermoplastic and elastomeric formulations.

"This alliance with Ravago Chemicals is a milestone for our polymer additives channel-to-market strategy in the United States and Canada," said Momentive's Global Marketing Director for Polymer Additives and Electronics Ammar Baray. "Momentive will tap into Ravago's unique capabilities as both a compounder and distributor of complementary, specialty products to Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive, wire and cable, and polymer compounding companies."

Ravago Chemicals has successfully represented Momentive in Europe for the past five years as an authorized distributor of materials including adhesives, coatings, elastomers, sealants, urethane additives and basic silicones.

"We're excited for the opportunity to expand our channel partnership by representing Momentive's polymer additives products throughout the United States and Canada," stated Ravago's Vice President of Business Segments & Strategy Hector Rodriguez.

"Momentive's high-quality, high-performance products will complement the current product offerings from Ravago Chemicals and will help us achieve our strategy of supporting our customers' formulation needs through innovation."

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to customer needs. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

About Ravago Chemicals

Ravago has been a global leader in plastics and chemical distribution, compounding and recycling since 1961. In the Americas, Ravago's multiple compounding and recycling facilities produce customized formulations in both commodity resins and engineering thermoplastics able to address the needs of projects across any industry and any size. Quality is a topic that is often taken for granted, but at Ravago, nothing goes unchallenged. Quality has a high priority which is well embedded in our company culture. To us, long-term solid relationships with our customers and supply partners provide the best measure for quality.

