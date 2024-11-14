Momentive Software Announces New CFO and EVP, Corporate Development to Leadership Bench

Additions position the company for future growth and ability to deliver more value to support the customer journey

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software, formerly Community Brands and a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced it has added two industry pioneers to its global leadership team. Matt Zitka, a finance leader with extensive experience in global financial operations, has been named Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Dennis Deychak, a successful financial strategist well versed in identifying M&A opportunities that result in exceptional customer value, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

The additions of Zitka and Deychak follow the appointments of Joe Belenardo as Momentive's Chief Revenue Office and Dustin Radtke as the company's Chief Product Officer. It also solidifies the executive team bench that has been thoughtfully selected and designed to fuel the company's ability to deliver more technology innovation to help purpose -driven organizations accelerate mission awareness and make a greater impact within their communities.

"Every investment we make within our solution portfolio, in our people and in our leadership team is made based on how we can deliver more value to organizations in an industry that can benefit from modernizing their business infrastructures to attract more funding, grow their missions and deliver greater outcomes," said Mike Henricks, CEO of Momentive Software. "We have reached an inflection point and I'm very excited to see how our company, our employees and our customers will benefit from the collaborative, exceptional leadership team that we've built. I look forward to working together and uncover new opportunities to not only lead our company forward, but raise awareness for and grow the missions of our purpose -drive organizations so they can make a sustainable, lasting impact."

Matt Zitka has been named the new Chief Financial Officer and will oversee global financial operations while taking risk assessment into account to ensure the company's financial health and strategy aligns with organizational goals. Zitka most recently served as Momentive's Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting where he tapped his expert skill set in business combinations, discontinued operations, and strategic financial planning to drive efficiency and accuracy across the company's global locations. Before joining Momentive, Matt held finance leadership roles at financial and technology services provider, Fiserv, medical device provider, SPS, home building company, Pulte Group, and US Security Associates.

Momentive's new Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Dennis Deychak, will identify strategic M&A opportunities to expand the company's market visibility and ability to deliver more solutions value to customers via strategic business combinations. He most recently served as Momentive's Executive Vice President, Finance where he oversaw the strategic financial planning and played a vital role in corporate development, treasury operations, and business analytics for the company. Prior to joining Momentive, Deychak held financial planning and analysis leadership roles at enterprise member management software provider, Aptify, where he played a pivotal role in the company's successful acquisition by Momentive. He also held financial roles with security software provider, Forcepoint and Raytheon.

Momentive's portfolio of software and services enhances membership management and engagement, drives revenue and streamlines processes for mission-driven organizations and associations of all sizes. The company's market-leading fund accounting and fundraising solutions are purpose-built to automate business processes and track mission progress, resulting in greater community impact.

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company's cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live.

