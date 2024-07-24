Momentive Software Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments to Fuel Business Growth

New Company Structure Designed to Accelerate Growth and Help Mission-Driven Organizations Fulfill their Purpose and Create Lasting Community Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software, formerly Community Brands and a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced three additions to its leadership team. Michael Shea has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Susan Gilmartin has been named Chief Marketing Officer, and Jay Greaves has been appointed Chief of Staff. These appointments follow the recent announcement that Momentive will be led by Mike Henricks as interim CEO and enterprise software industry veteran, Mike Mayoras as Executive Chairman, which coincided with company's acquisition by global growth private equity firm, TA Associates ("TA").

"It's an exciting time for Momentive Software and with this leadership bench, we are in an excellent position to become a global leader in helping purpose-driven organizations raise cause awareness, accelerate their mission and drive revenue growth," said Henricks. "Michael's deep roots in all facets of business operations, Susan's industry passion and ability to create and execute successful go-to-market campaigns for software companies, and Jay's expertise in change management position us for global growth and allow us to deliver a broader set of solutions to support the needs of our associations and nonprofit customers."

Michael Shea joins as the new Chief Operating Officer and will ensure every aspect of Momentive's operations is optimized to support the company's business objectives. A proven leader with over three decades of experience in guiding companies through successful business transformations, Shea is a customer-focused leader with a skillset in motivating high-performance, cross-functional teams that result in organizational growth and customer success. Prior to joining Momentive, Shea served as Senior Director, Consumer and Business Banking Enablement at TCF Bank where he led customer facing and business operations teams following M&A activity and achieved improved operational efficiencies and revenue growth. Prior to this, Shea held business operations leadership roles at healthcare technology service provider, nThrive, Stream Global Services, HCM software provider, Ceridian Corporation (now Dayforce) and GE Capital.

Susan Gilmartin has over 25 years of cross-functional management experience at B2B enterprise software companies. Prior to her appointment as Chief Marketing Officer, Gilmartin was President of Community Brands' Nonprofit division where she led an expansive team in executing revenue-generating business strategies and delivering customer-focused solutions. Gilmartin has a mission of empowering nonprofits and associations to reach their goals and make a positive difference in the world. She will keep this mission at the core of her new role as Momentive's Chief Marketing Officer, which encompasses managing and executing Momentive's go-to-market strategy and forthcoming brand rollout. Prior to Momentive, Gilmartin was Chief Operating Officer at life sciences research company, EMSI.

Jay Greaves has been named Chief of Staff and will play a vital role in ensuring Momentive's corporate vision and priorities are communicated and executed within the organization. With over two decades of experience in enterprise change management and strategic planning, Greaves will ensure the overall performance and effectiveness of functional areas across the company align to support business goals. Prior to joining Momentive, Greaves served as a business transformation consultant, helping organizations successfully navigate business strategy change through the alignment and optimization of people, processes and technology. He also held leadership roles at SaaS solution provider, isolved, and HCM software provider, Ceridian Corporation (now Dayforce) where he played a vital role guiding the company through a successful IPO.

Momentive's portfolio of software and services enhances membership management and engagement, drives revenue and streamlines processes for mission-driven organizations and associations of all sizes. Additionally, the company offers market-leading fund accounting and fundraising solutions that are purpose-built to automate business processes and track mission progress, resulting in greater community impact.

