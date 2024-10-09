Momentive Software Transforms Nonprofit Business Operations with GiveSmart Fundraising Integration with MIP Fund Accounting

New integration capabilities break down barriers between fundraising and accounting teams with clear visibility into how donor contributions are fueling mission impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software, formerly Community Brands and a leading provider of cloud-based software, today announced the industry's only connected fundraising and nonprofit accounting solution suite. Nonprofit organizations can now bridge the gap between fundraising and finance with Momentive's integrated GiveSmart and MIP software solutions to streamline workflow efficiencies with transparent insights into how fundraising efforts are directly impacting mission outcomes with real-time-reporting insights into program success. Momentive will showcase the Nonprofit Solution Suite this week at MIPCON in Las Vegas.

Nonprofit organizations play a crucial role within the communities they serve, acting as frontline agents of change for the most vulnerable populations while facing persistent challenges. With demands often exceeding capacity, Nonprofits must look for ways to modernize their infrastructures to support their ability to work more efficiently, effectively manage donor contributions, and gain data insights into how funding is directly contributing to mission results. Momentive has been on the front lines supporting nonprofits' digital transformations with software to improve operational efficiencies, understand donor behaviors, manage funding investments, and drive greater community impact. The integration of GiveSmart with MIP Accounting gives nonprofits the necessary set of features and functionality in a single solution suite to replace the fundraising and accounting gap with an automated, transparent cross-department data sharing approach that results in greater efficiency and impact.

"We know that nonprofit staffs are stretched thin as they strive to meet the increasing demands within their communities and with limited resources," said Mike Henricks, CEO at Momentive Software. "We also know that nonprofits have emphasized the importance of collaboration between finance and fundraising to help fuel and fund missions. Nonprofits have trusted us to deliver the necessary tools and software to propel digital transformation to streamline workflows, improve productivity and maximize impact. The integration of GiveSmart with MIP breaks down the silos between fundraising and accounting teams, making it simple to share accurate data across departments and gain insights into financial impacts. We are making it easier for nonprofits to fund their mission and deliver their mission."

The GiveSmart integration with MIP reinforces Momentive's commitment to listening to customers and making impactful technology investments that address the needs of these purpose-driven organizations so they can accelerate mission awareness and achieve greater impact.

Key features and user benefits of the integration between GiveSmart fundraising software and MIP nonprofit accounting software include:

Streamline workflow efficiencies . Replace manual data input and file imports/exports processes with an automated approach that streamlines workflows between departments and teams. This eliminates error-prone, time-consuming efforts associated with manual processes and frees up staff to focus on more strategic areas of the organization.

. Replace manual data input and file imports/exports processes with an automated approach that streamlines workflows between departments and teams. This eliminates error-prone, time-consuming efforts associated with manual processes and frees up staff to focus on more strategic areas of the organization. Access to data and insights . Fast access to data offers real-time financial insights into return on efforts and investment from fundraising, events, and donor engagement.

. Fast access to data offers real-time financial insights into return on efforts and investment from fundraising, events, and donor engagement. Real-time reporting. Robust, accurate real-time reporting to get a holistic view of the fundraising lifecycle, which supports fundraiser planning agility and fuels personalized donor relationships.

Robust, accurate real-time reporting to get a holistic view of the fundraising lifecycle, which supports fundraiser planning agility and fuels personalized donor relationships. Single solution advantage. The integration is available as a Nonprofit Solution Suite that is not offered by other single vendors in the industry. Nonprofits can benefit from economies of scale by reducing the use of multiple single-point solution tools and multi-vendor solutions. This benefit is scalable and can support long term nonprofit sustainability.

"Any money that we don't have to spend on extra administrative costs, extra systems, and even extra time can be dollars spent toward fulfilling the needs of our community," says Robert Parkinson, CFO at Turning Point, a Paterson, New Jersey based substance abuse treatment agency that is using this integrated software suite as an early adopter. "We're replacing time-consuming spreadsheets, calculations, and back and forth across people and teams with GiveSmart and MIP, the automation of data and transactions frees us up and is going to save us time and money that can go back into our treatment programs."

Learn more about Momentive's end-to-end Nonprofit Suite at mip.com/nonprofitsolutions or givesmart.com/nonprofitsolutions.

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company's cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com.

