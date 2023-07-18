Momentm & ProCredEx Partnership Brings Nationwide NEMT Credentialing Network to Leading Transportation Software Solution

News provided by

Momentm Technologies

18 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Momentm announced today its partnership with ProCredEx, bringing best-in-class credentialing and compliance tools to Momentm's comprehensive NEMT (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation) operations platform. Through this partnership, Momentm customers gain access to ProCredEx's collaborative NEMT credentialing network and compliance tools, which eliminate redundant and manual work associated with managing credentials and maintaining compliance with partner and regulatory requirements.

"Momentm and ProCredEx are both values-driven and customer-focused organizations. NovusMED, Momentm's reliable and comprehensive platform, effectively manages NEMT operations. This partnership is an exciting step in enabling Momentm customers to participate in a collaborative credentialing network and proactively ensuring that rides scheduled through NovusMED benefit from the most complete and accurate credentials data available," said Steve Dewis, General Manager at Momentm. "Together, ProCredEx and Momentm are making NEMT operations and administrative tasks easier, faster, and less costly than ever before."

The Momentm + ProCredEx partnership provides an ideal solution for the health & human services transportation ecosystem and its growing expectations for transparent reporting, precise operations, reduced fraud, waste, and abuse, and improved financial outcomes.

"NEMT is a critical component of healthcare delivery and a leading social determinant of health. Our communities need optimized transportation services to ensure their health and wellbeing, and we work every day to provide tools and services that elevate transportation organizations so they can effectively meet these needs," said George Bosnjak, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer at ProCredEx. "Our partnership with Momentm creates a solution that enables NEMT organizations to deliver optimized transportation services and effectively serve our communities."

In conjunction with this partnership, Momentm and ProCredEx have integrated their platforms so that users can manage credentials and compliance readiness in real-time through seamless automations, ensuring that transportation providers, brokers, managed care organizations, and regulators can collaboratively manage their transportation services with ease.    

About Momentm:

Momentm is a dedicated Health & Human Services Transportation software company, emerging from 30+ years of experience as previous brands TripSpark and Trapeze. Momentm works to address a key social determinant of health (SDOH), namely non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). This includes providing software solutions for many market segments including Managed Care Organizations, brokers, transportation providers, PACE, IDD and health groups.

About ProCredEx:

ProCredEx makes it easier for the professionals that serve our communities to perform the work they do. The firm builds collaborative credentialing networks and digital exchanges powered by distributed ledger technology that eliminate siloed, repetitive, and manual credentialing processes. Serving, regulated industries that require credentialing as a function of commerce, their technology and approach has proven to eliminate 75% of repetitive credentialing tasks, over 90% of redundant credentials handling processes, and produce real time compliance audits in seconds.

SOURCE Momentm Technologies

