Momentm's Innovative Call Center Solution: Elevating Efficiency for NEMT Broker Operations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The dedicated health and human services software company, Momentm Technologies (Momentm), launched their latest addition to their software suite, Call Center.

Call Center is an intuitive call intake software solution for NEMT brokerages. It is developed to optimize the trip booking process within one simple, efficient application. Call Center allows customer service representatives to reduce their average call time and record accurate and reliable data without sacrificing quality service.

"Call Center gave us a chance to rethink one of the most important processes in NEMT: Call Intake, including potential time saving opportunities. One feature I'm most excited to bring to the market is telephony integration, which will expedite member lookup and reduce average call times," says Joe Tover, VP Technology.

Call Center's streamlined interface requires significantly fewer clicks than processing trips using the original NovusMED solution. For a call center doing 100,000 calls per month, staff can expect a savings of at least 50 seconds on an average 8-minute call, reducing the call intake time by over 10%.

"We are very excited to announce our new innovative solution that revolutionizes the call intake process. Designed with input from our industry partners, the intuitive, streamlined interface and logical workflow promises to reduce call intake times and increase the efficiency and accuracy of booking medical trips for the country's most vulnerable," says Steve Dewis, General Manager.

Momentm's Call Center is available now. NEMT brokers can revolutionize their operations using this powerful software solution that will grow as needs and goals change. Visit Momentm's website to schedule a demo with one of Momentm's dedicated staff to see how Call Center can help you with your brokerage.

Momentm is a dedicated Health & Human Services Transportation software company, emerging with 30+ years of experience from TripSpark and Trapeze. This new brand reflects the commitment to addressing a key social determinant of health (SDOH), namely non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). This includes providing software solutions for many market segments including Managed Care Organizations, brokers, transportation providers, PACE, IDD and health groups.

