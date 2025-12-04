Momentos Peluche Brings Heart, Humor, and Humanity Back to Screens

New bilingual entertainment venture from award-winning communications leader Sonia Sroka premieres December 7, 2025 on YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications executive Sonia Sroka today announced the launch of Momentos Peluche (MP), a Spanish-first, English-inclusive entertainment experience designed to bring humanity, humor, and heart back to our screens.

"Technology moves fast, and humanity requires intention," said Sroka, founder, creator, and host of Momentos Peluche. "This show is my way of helping people slow down, notice the heart of the moment, and reconnect with what truly matters."

Sonia Sroka, founder, creator and, host of Momentos Peluche

Celebrating the moments that matter

MP is built around a simple idea: the little moments are often the big ones. Each episode highlights a universal value, empathy, generosity, authenticity, courage, or connection, and uses humor and culturally rooted joy to spark emotion.

The show resonates especially strongly with Gen Z and bilingual Latine audiences, whose cultural influence and creative power continue to reshape entertainment.

"Latine culture has always been rich in joy, corazón, and connection. MP brings those qualities forward as a gift, not just for our comunidad, but for everyone," Sroka noted.

An antidote to modern overwhelm

Rooted in Silicon Valley, MP was created as a counterbalance to the speed of modern life. Viewers are increasingly saturated with information, yet craving emotional connection. MP meets that moment by offering storytelling centered on humanity.

"It's not just a sweet show. It's a necessary one," said Sroka. "We're living faster than ever, and MP is a reminder that slowing down isn't a luxury, it's how we stay human."

The show has already been recognized with a Telly Award for Best Non-Broadcast Comedy Show ahead of its public release, signaling the demand for content rooted in heart and humor.

Where culture, creativity, and technology meet

Sroka, who has advised world-shaping brands including Meta, Pinterest, Microsoft, HP, and Sony, developed MP after spending years at the intersection of media, technology, and culture.

"MP has given me a direct pulse on audience behavior, the creator economy, and the emotional power of culturally relevant content," she said. "Those insights continue to shape my strategic work with brands navigating rapid technological change."

Through her dual lens as executive and creator, Sroka sees MP as part of a broader movement to re-center humanity in the age of innovation. "The most powerful brands, and the most powerful stories, lead with heart," she added. "Momentos Peluche is my way of putting heart back at the center of innovation."

Launch details

Momentos Peluche premieres December 7, 2025 on YouTube. The series will be accompanied by Inside the Episode, an English-language companion show designed to deepen each story's meaning while ensuring accessibility for all audiences.

Viewers can join the growing #MomentosPeluche community by subscribing to the YouTube channel, following @momentospeluche across social platforms, and exploring Sroka's Substack The Reset Project, a movement dedicated to rediscovering intentional living in a tech-driven world.

For speaking engagements, brand partnerships, and communications consulting opportunities, inquiries can be made through the Momentos Peluche website.

About Momentos Peluche

Momentos Peluche (MP) is a Spanish-first, English-inclusive entertainment experience where values, human connection, and laughter are the main characters. Rooted in Silicon Valley and infused with Latine spirit and chispa, MP is a cultural invitation to slow down, reconnect with what matters, and celebrate the heart of the moment, one spark of joy at a time.

About Sonia Sroka

Sonia Sroka is a globally recognized communications leader who has shaped how technology and culture connect. Named to People en Español's Most Powerful Latinas, hailed by HOLA! Magazine as a "powerhouse," and recognized by Marie Claire as one of Silicon Valley's most influential women, she has advised world-changing brands including Meta, Pinterest, Microsoft, HP, and Sony. Momentos Peluche is the evolution of her mission: to amplify humanity at the center of innovation through joy-driven, culturally resonant storytelling.

SOURCE Momentos Peluche