Momentous Adds NFL Star Kyle Rudolph to Athlete Roster

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentous, a premium sports nutrition company, is proud to announce the addition of Kyle Rudolph to its athlete ambassadors team. A leader on the field and in the Twin Cities community, the 29-year-old Minnesota Vikings All-Pro tight end joins a group of world-class performers that includes Academy Award-winning director Jimmy Chin, NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday, and climber Alex Honnold.

Like Alex, who eats a mostly vegetarian diet, Kyle decided that he needed to switch to plant-based protein. In his case, this was because a blood test showed that he had a sensitivity to whey.

"Trying to find a plant-based protein that's good for you and tastes halfway decent was near impossible," Kyle said. "And then Uye (Vikings head strength and conditioning coach and Momentous Performance Engineer Mark Uyeyama) recommended AbsoluteZero from Momentous. I tested that, tried it out, and I've fallen in love with it. With protein, it's hard to find something that is good for you and tastes good, too. So when you hit both of those, you've got a great product."

After a stellar three-year career at Notre Dame, Kyle was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 43rd overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. Immediately making his impact felt on the field, Kyle was included on the NFL All-Rookie Team in his first season. The following year he took his game up a notch and was named to the 2012 Pro Bowl, in which he became only the second tight end in NFL history to win the MVP trophy. Kyle was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2018. The Vikings rewarded Kyle's continually exemplary play with a four-year, $36 million contract extension earlier this summer.

"Kyle is a true professional. He's a leader and a continuous source of inspiration for his community on and off the field," said Momentous founder and CEO Matt Wan. "At Momentous, we want to partner with people who are fine human beings as well as top performers, and few fit the bill as well as Kyle. It's a privilege to welcome him to our team."

In addition to being an All-Pro football player, Kyle is also a husband and father to three daughters. Dedicated to helping young people in the Twin Cities in any way they can, Kyle and his wife, Jordan, unveiled Kyle Rudolph's End Zone at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in December 2017. It is a therapeutic care space that allows patients and their families to participate in various activities outside their rooms. The couple frequently brighten up sick kids' hospital stays by visiting them and hosting "holiday huddle" parties at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Such efforts have earned Kyle two nominations for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge earlier this year, and hosts the Kyle Rudolph Football ProCamp for first through eighth graders every summer.

"I think the best thing about being a professional athlete is that you're given an opportunity to impact and change lives for the better," Kyle said. "I tell people all the time that my wife, Jordan, and I feel like we'd be wasting a great opportunity to do good if we didn't use our platform for that purpose. Being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award twice is awesome. It's an unbelievable award to be associated with, and a great fraternity of men to be mentioned in the same category as. But receiving recognition is not why anybody that's nominated for the award is doing the things that they're doing in their communities. They're truly passionate about making a difference in the world."

With his many responsibilities, grueling practice schedule, and the demands of the NFL season, Kyle prioritizes nutrition to help him perform and recover optimally. Momentous AbsoluteZero enables him to refuel on the go with a premium plant-based protein that's clinically proven to be pure, efficacious, and free of contaminants and banned substances.

"If a supplement is not NSF Certified, then you can't believe that what's on the label is actually in the product," Kyle said. "And for me personally, I would have a really hard time taking a product that's not NSF Certified when my job, my livelihood, and my reputation are on the line. That isn't a concern with NSF Certified for Sport products like AbsoluteZero. Part of the reason why I exclusively take Momentous protein now is the peace of mind I get knowing that it's tried, true, and tested, so I don't have to wonder about what I've got in my shake."

