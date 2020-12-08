Momentous Institute's trauma- and equity-informed social emotional learning curriculum earns CASEL's highest designation

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changemakers: A Social Emotional Learning Curriculum, an equity and trauma-informed PK3-5th grade curriculum developed by Momentous Institute, received the highest designation for evidence-based programs from Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL).

CASEL, the nation's leading organization on social emotional learning (SEL), reviews evidence-based SEL programs that apply against their rigorous criteria and designates those that meet the criteria. Changemakers was named a CASEL "SELect" pre-kindergarten and elementary school curriculum.

"We are thrilled that CASEL has granted our SEL curriculum the highest designation, at a time when this approach has never been more in demand," says Heather Bryant, Director of Innovation and Impact at Momentous Institute. "We have long known that SEL is a gamechanger in the classroom, but more recently, our research in Momentous Institute classrooms and trainings has found that the impact is much greater when teachers deeply understand trauma and equity. And that's what Changemakers brings to the table – evidence-based lessons, incorporating trauma and equity practices and insight that pinpoint the most effective social emotional learning practices for all children."

The Changemakers curriculum aligns with all Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards and was designed using Texas Education Agency's best practices for grief, trauma, and building skills and managing emotions. The curriculum is available in both Spanish (PK3-K) and English (PK3-5th) and was developed to meet children's needs inside and outside the classroom.

The unique educational program derives all its free-standing lessons and teacher practices from decades of research and practice at Momentous Institute's laboratory school, its therapeutic services and nationwide training. Changemakers equips educators from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade with SEL best practices and customized training rooted in mental health research while also providing critical trauma and equity lenses, giving teachers insight to better understand and effectively respond to students' past experiences and unique identities.

Changemakers includes lessons with teacher scripts, activities, trauma- and equity-informed perspectives, and integrates protective factors for children with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). It also includes high-quality children's literature focused on social emotional health, among several other deliverables. Training is a critical component of this curriculum. All purchases include training, as well as administrator and teacher orientation, from Momentous Institute's nationally recognized training teams.

"Momentous Institute's expertise in social emotional health and education has transformed thousands of lives over many decades, and we are excited that more children and teachers than we could ever serve directly will now have access to critical social emotional learning skills," says Robert Smith, Momentous Institute Board Chair and member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the organization that owns and operates Momentous Institute. "We are grateful to CASEL for this distinguished designation, which will undoubtedly amplify this work at a time when children and teachers need it most."

Momentous Institute, a nonprofit founded by Salesmanship Club of Dallas, works at the intersection of education and mental health to change the odds for children. Each year, the organization partners with over 5,500 children and family members through innovative education and therapeutic services. The organization also invests in research, education consulting and training to reach far more children than could ever be seen directly.

