MomentProof Deploys Patented Digital Asset Protection

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MomentProof, Inc., a provider of AI-resilient digital asset certification and verification technology, today announced the successful deployment of MomentProof Enterprise for AXA, enabling cryptographically authentic, tamper-proof digital assets for insurance claims processing.

MomentProof's patented technology certifies images, video, voice recordings, and associated metadata at the moment of capture, ensuring claims evidence is protected against AI-based manipulation, deepfakes, and other malicious digital alterations.

"We are pleased to ensure the authenticity of images and recordings essential for the insurance industry with patented MomentProof technology," said Ahmet Soylemezoglu, President and the Co-Founder of MomentProof, Inc. "Delivering MomentProof Enterprise for AXA demonstrates our commitment to guaranteeing that insurance claims are backed by authentic digital assets resilient to AI-based and other forms of manipulation."

By integrating MomentProof-certified digital assets into its claims workflow, AXA eliminated probabilistic post-processing steps traditionally used to assess authenticity, while significantly reducing fraud risk and claims processing time.

"MomentProof-certified images now provide AXA with verified authenticity for all captured claim data, including precise location, timestamp, device information, and confirmation of the authorized individual. This robust verification process has led to a substantial reduction in fraud risk and has accelerated the claims processing timeline," stated Levent Serinol, Senior Director at AXA. "With MomentProof joining AXA's industry-leading anti-fraud technology framework, AXA continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of claims security and efficiency," added Director Serinol.

MomentProof operates in two patented phases: Certification, which cryptographically seals digital assets in real time and issues a certificate of authenticity; and Verification, which validates certified assets with 100% cryptographic certainty, delivering deterministic pass/fail results. Applications of MomentProof extends to Journalism, Law, Chain of Custody, Digital Forensics.

MomentProof Enterprise is available as a GDPR- and SOC 2-compliant cloud service or as an on-premises deployment, with Mobile, Enterprise, and Messaging APIs for seamless integration.

Founded in 2022 in Europe, MomentProof, Inc. has offices in Washington, DC and delivers tamper-proof, AI-resilient digital asset protection for insurance and digital authenticity proof applications. The company is actively seeking qualified distributors to expand in U.S. markets.

About MomentProof, Inc.

MomentProof, Inc. provides patented technology for certifying and verifying the authenticity of digital assets at the moment of capture. Its AI-resilient solutions enable organizations to protect images, videos, audio, and metadata from manipulation, supporting applications in insurance, journalism, legal processes, and digital forensics. Founded in 2022 and wıth offices in USA, Europe, and Asia MomentProof offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployments to meet varying compliance requirements, including GDPR and SOC 2.

