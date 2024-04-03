Moments by Wet Noses - Human Grade Treats for Dogs in a Variety of Fun Shapes & Flavors

SEATTLE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, the original human grade dog treat company founded in 1998, is excited to announce its new line of crunchy treats - Moments , inspired by that special "moment" between a dog and their owner when giving them a treat. Wet Noses is stepping up treat time using a variety of fun shapes and flavors like cheddar pretzels, apple cinnamon bears, cupcakes, donuts, jungle animals and more. And...because not all Moments, dogs, or people are alike, Wet Noses is celebrating the diversity of pet parents and dogs by having a variety of breeds and skin colors across all packaging.

Wet Noses flagship product, Organic Crunchy Treats, have been a best-loved treat all over the United States for decades. Wet Noses Moments treats are hand-crafted with limited ingredients and thoughtful recipes, using inclusions like freshly ground peanut butter, banana, ginger, berry, and carrots. With packaging that boasts real ingredients but still represents a natural & premium product, these treats are soon to make meaningful moments with pet parents everywhere.

About Wet Noses : Wet Noses manufacturers all of their products at their very own SQF Level 3 and USDA Human Grade Certified facility located just north of Seattle, Washington. This allows quality control and customer service to go a step further - as well as maintaining their strong core values like being Eco-Conscious & Innovative. Founded in 1998, they have decades of experience formulating treats & food for pets, and after all these years something they've never compromised on is quality. Wet Noses is committed to bringing natural and healthy products to all pets and owners everywhere.

