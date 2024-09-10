Moments Media Launches, Redefining Mobile Video Storytelling

New Consultancy Blends Data and Insights With Cinematic Video Production for Brand Success

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moments Media , a cutting-edge mobile video consultancy announces its official launch. With a focus on crafting cinematic mobile video experiences that captivate audiences and drive results, Moments Media aims to revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers in the digital age.

Capture hearts. Drive results. This is Moments Media. In a world of fleeting glances, Moments Media designs impactful mobile video experiences that forge connection and drive results. Your brand's next chapter starts here.

Led by industry veteran Askia Underwood, Moments Media has partnered with Samsung TV partner SAVG Studio , an award-winning creative production studio to deliver unparalleled mobile video solutions to brands. Luke Neumann, CEO of SAVG Studio brings his expertise weaving Story, technology, and innovation into seamless cinematic visuals to the table.

"In the age of the infinite scroll, mobile video isn't just content; it's currency," said Askia Underwood, Founder of Moments Media. "As attention architects, we help brands mint moments that stop thumbs, capture hearts, and convert attention into revenue."

Moments Media offers a comprehensive range of services including audience-centric strategy, concept development, authentic 8k video production, post-production and content distribution. By leveraging data-driven insights and cinematic storytelling techniques, the company creates high-impact mobile videos that not only entertains viewers but ignites engagement.

"In a multi-screen world, brand content needs to be adaptable," said Luke Neumann, CEO of SAVG Studio. "Building mobile-first video experiences that are interoperable across platforms, prioritizes a consistent and engaging viewer experience. We look forward to delivering clients content that captivates on mobile devices and scales beautifully to larger formats."

Moments Media is committed to partnering with forward-thinking brands who recognize the importance of mobile video in today's marketing landscape. The company is now accepting new clients and invites inquiries from businesses seeking to elevate their mobile video strategy and production.

About Moments Media

Moments Media is a mobile video consultancy specializing in crafting cinematic mobile video experiences for brands. They combine the power of storytelling with data-driven insights to create high-impact video that not only captivates but also drives tangible results for their clients. Offering a range of services including strategic planning and concept development, production, and post-production, Moments Media helps clients achieve their marketing goals through the power of short-form mobile video. For more information, please visit momentsmedia.co .

About SAVG STUDIO:

SAVG STUDIO is a full-service creative production and content distribution company focused on immersive story-driven content for reputable brands. SAVG STUDIO pushes the boundaries of storytelling to create cinematic experiences that captivate audiences, elevate brands, and drive meaningful business outcomes. To learn more about SAVG STUDIO, visit savgstudio.com.

