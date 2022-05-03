Momentum 6 Announces M6 Crypto Research

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum 6, a leading digital marketing and strategic advisory for the blockchain industry, announced M6 Crypto Research, a research lab and think tank whose mission is to undertake cutting-edge research in the blockchain and crypto space. The mission of the crypto research lab closely aligns with and will support Momentum 6 investment, marketing and strategic advisory support for the startups commercializing leading crypto research.

M6 Crypto Research will focus on the backbone of Web 3, the shared immutable ledger for recording all digital footprints and assets in business and personal lives called the blockchain.

At the heart of M6 crypto research is a continuation of this unconditional support for openness in research. In blockchain time, M6 has been around for a long time, incubating over 130+ startups whose technology has contributed to next-gen blockchains and the applications that run seamlessly and interoperably on them. Among the blockchain startups that have benefited from M6's multidisciplinary solutions are Mantra DAO, EPNS, The Sandbox, APY Finance, PolkaFoundry, Polkadex, UNIFI, and ParaState.

The firm's investment thesis is to support ecosystems, rather than isolated technology solutions. Accordingly, M6 has made substantial investments in interoperable, scalable blockchain ecosystems, including in Secret Network, Harmony and Metis. These ecosystems are now building bridges to one another.

M6 Crypto Research upholds the same commitment to working collaboratively across ecosystems. The critical difference is the infrastructure built on the blockchain is now also open and interoperable, as are the applications that run on them and operate on cryptocurrency in the crypto economy. This interoperability makes it easier for research teams to cooperate, solve obstinate technology problems, and ultimately accelerate the commercialization and adoption of blockchain solutions.

On the future and benefits of the M6 Crypto Research open crypto research model Garlam Won, managing director of M6 notes: "The next great industrial research lab is inevitably a crypto research lab. At M6 Crypto Research, we are uncompromisingly committed to continue the tradition of open collaboration among multiple disciplines to produce crypto research that can be immediately used by other researchers in a global interconnected sandbox or live applications when supported by the interoperable blockchain. We no longer need to waste time and money bridging theory and practice, or duplicating efforts in closed private research initiatives."

"Find more information about M6 at:

Website: https://momentum6.com

Medium: https://medium.com/momentum6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Momentum_6

Telegram: https://t.me/M6bullets

Media Contact:

Momentum 6 Research

+660960218761

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentum 6