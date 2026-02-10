Momentum Announces the Formation of the Workspaces Group, a Company Dedicated to Laserfiche-Based Case Management Solutions

This new entity introduces Universe Mapping methodology and customized Workspaces solutions for the global Laserfiche community.

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ECM, a Laserfiche Premier Partner recognized for delivering innovative process automation and content services solutions since 2018, announces the formation of Workspaces Group, a new, independent company created to focus exclusively on the design and implementation of customized Laserfiche-based case management solutions.

The creation of Workspaces Group represents a strategic evolution of Momentum's specialized capabilities, providing a dedicated team, brand, and mission aimed at delivering purpose-built solutions that help organizations streamline work, improve service delivery, and make people's work lives better.

Workspaces Group will bring its tailored approach to the global Laserfiche user community in 2026, expanding its reach both directly and through a growing network of partners.

"Momentum ECM has always been driven by innovation and real-world outcomes," said Tom Hogue, CEO of Momentum ECM. "By spinning off Workspaces Group, we're creating a dedicated company focused entirely on helping Laserfiche users modernize casework through solutions designed specifically for how people and teams actually work."

At the center of the Workspaces delivery approach is its Universe Mapping methodology, a structured discovery and solution design framework that helps organizations align stakeholders, define requirements clearly, and implement solutions that scale and remain manageable over time.

"Case management solutions succeed when they're simple, repeatable, and built for the way work truly moves through an organization," said Jereb Cheatham, Product Owner, Workspaces Group. "Universe Mapping helps teams see the entire landscape—systems, processes, users, and outcomes—so we can build Laserfiche solutions that deliver value immediately and continue improving."

Conference attendees are invited to connect with the Workspaces team to learn how customized case management solutions can accelerate implementation, increase user adoption, and improve operational outcomes across industries.

To schedule a meeting to learn more about Workspaces visit: www.workspacesgroup.com

