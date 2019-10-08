Momentum at Power Contracting Accelerates With the Addition of New Clients and Staff

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Contracting, LLC, a leading turnkey utility solutions provider that builds, maintains and upgrades infrastructure across the western half of the United States, announced today that it has hired Chris Payne as director of operations in California.

Power Contracting, LLC

"Chris is a valuable addition to our company and for our expanding base of California customers," said Jorge McClees, President of Power Contracting. "Given his extensive operations experience in the power and telecommunication industries nationwide, Chris' breadth of knowledge is exactly what our clients need right now."

Chris brings 22 years of operational excellence to Power Contracting. His first job was as a telecommunications technician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and, most recently, he led union construction nationally for the power delivery and telecommunications business lines at the engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch.

"With infrastructure modernization efforts ramping up across our client base at the same time as communities increasing their connectivity requirements, now is the time to be smarter, more disciplined and forward-thinking in our project approach," Payne said. "The Power Contracting team is the most customer-focused and results-driven group I've had the pleasure of getting to know, so it is a real honor to join the company."

About Power Contracting, LLC

Power Contracting, LLC is a leading turnkey utility solutions provider that builds, maintains and grows infrastructure across the western half of the United States. An established leader in building substations, high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, renewable energy and fiber optic systems, we work with investor-owned, cooperative and municipal utility clients. We continuously expand our offerings to supply our customers with the ideas, technology, experience, manpower and equipment to perform any job.

Contact

Mei Shibata

Essense Partners

mei@essensepartners.com

(646) 483-0693

Related Images

power-contracting-names-chris.jpg

Power Contracting Names Chris Payne as Director of Operations for California

image2.png

SOURCE Power Contracting, LLC