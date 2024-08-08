Momentum Biotechnologies and Cube Biotech Announce Strategic Partnership

BILLERICA, Mass. and MONHEIM, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies, an innovative contract research organization ("CRO") for mass spectrometry-based drug discovery, and Cube Biotech, a leader in membrane protein targets, have announced a strategic partnership to support clients in their pursuit of novel therapeutic solutions. This collaboration allies Cube's pioneering protein technology platforms, which enable difficult membrane proteins to be synthesized and purified without compromising native structure, with Momentum's proven ability to identify and develop promising clinical leads through well-established mass spectrometry-based screening and characterization pipelines. Through this partnership, clients will be uniquely empowered to leverage state-of-the-art high-throughput approaches for the interrogation of membrane-bound proteins, an otherwise challenging target class with extensive clinical relevance.

"Our premier screening capabilities provide the perfect complement to Cube's innovative protein technologies," said Can Ozbal, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Momentum Biotechnologies. "This partnership will ultimately allow our clients to identify and optimize hits even more effectively, supporting the development of cutting-edge therapeutics."

"By combining our strengths with Momentum Biotechnologies' offerings, we aim to break new ground in drug discovery and accelerate the development of innovative therapies," said Jan Kubicek, Co-founder and CSO of Cube Biotech. "Our complementary technologies and shared dedication to scientific excellence will significantly enhance our ability to tackle the most challenging protein targets and deliver actionable insights to our clients."

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies is a drug discovery partner providing specialized, cutting-edge mass spectrometry technologies to biopharmaceutical clients across the globe. Through a diverse array of services, including affinity-selection mass spectrometry (ASMS), covalent binding assays, chemoproteomics, and small-molecule analysis, Momentum helps clients identify, validate, and characterize therapeutic leads, accelerating critical drug discovery efforts.

Thanks to their proven workflows, state-of-the-art facilities, and extensive mass spectrometry experience, Momentum is uniquely positioned to deliver rapid, reliable answers to a wide range of pressing research questions. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

About Cube Biotech

Cube Biotech has over a decade of experience empowering structural determination and drug discovery ventures. Cube's NativeMP™ platform circumvents the need for harsh traditional detergents, enabling previously intractable targets to be studied under physiologically relevant and native conditions. This provides a broader and deeper picture of targets and their functions, including amino acid complexes and lipid structures.

As a CRO, Cube provides a comprehensive range of products and services that allow clinically relevant protein targets to be prepared, characterized, and interrogated with unprecedented efficiency. For more information, please visit www.cube-biotech.com.

