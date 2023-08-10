Momentum Biotechnologies Welcomes Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. Ying Lu to its Scientific Advisory Board

News provided by

Momentum Biotechnologies

10 Aug, 2023, 11:42 ET

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies ("Momentum" or the "Company"), a leading contract research organization ("CRO") specializing in mass spectrometry-based native detection technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. Ying Lu to its Scientific Advisory Board.

As a renowned expert in the field of protein degradation, Professor Lu brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in mass spectrometry, protein biochemistry, and systems biology. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Momentum's efforts to solve difficult problems for targeted protein degrader drugs and expand into the field of proteomics.

"We are delighted to welcome Professor Lu to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Can Ozbal, CEO of Momentum. "His extensive experience in the field of proteomics, protein biochemistry, and high-throughput drug screening will be invaluable as we expand our lead identification services and offer proteomic solutions to our clients. "

Professor Lu is an Assistant Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School, where he leads a research group focused on unraveling the mechanism and therapeutic potential of protein degradation. Dr. Lu's lab employs both experimental techniques like mass spectrometry and single-molecule spectroscopy and computational methods such as molecular dynamics simulation. 

"I am thrilled to join the Scientific Advisory Board of Momentum," said Professor Lu. "Momentum has an exceptionally strong team and offers much more than routine service, working closely with drug developers to solve important challenges. I look forward to collaborating with the team to augment current screening services and develop new value-additive services, especially in the rapidly advancing field of proteomics."

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies is a specialized mass spectrometry services provider and discovery partner to biopharmaceutical clients globally. The Company's core team of scientists and engineers have been working together since 2000 when they built the RapidFire platform (sold to Agilent) and have been serving clients using RapidFire-MS since 2004. The team has been serving clients as PureHoney Technologies since 2015. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

SOURCE Momentum Biotechnologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.