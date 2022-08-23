Momentum Builds and Fans Rally at the Third-Annual U.S. National Jai-Alai Championship

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The greatest jai-alai players in the U.S. faced off on Aug. 19 to 21 at the third annual United States National Jai-Alai Championship at Magic City Jai-Alai, the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States. The fully booked, three-day tournament took place on Magic City Jai-Alai's state-of-the-art glass-walled court with more than $25,000 in prize money at stake and more than 60 athletes from across the U.S. participating. All three days of the championship were streamed on www.watchjaialai.com.

Iñaki Goitiandia - First place, Professional Division, USNJAC Goixerri and Aratz - First place, Doubles team, Professional Divisions, USNJAC

Magic City Jai-Alai player Iñaki Goitiandia (known courtside as Iñaki) seized the triumphant title of Singles Champion in the Professionals Division, previously earning second place in last year's championship. Second place Singles Champion was Aratz Mendizabal (known courtside as Aratz). Basque brothers and doubles team duo Ekaitz Mendizabal (known courtside as Goixerri) and Aratz Mendizabal seized the Doubles team first place title against fellow Basque brothers Inaki Goitiandia and Julen Goitiandia (known courtside as Julen), who earned second place. All four players earning top spots in the Professionals division are residents on Magic City Jai-Alai's 2022 roster.

In the Masters Division, dedicated to non-professional players, Matt Didomizio (known courtside as Goya) captured a first place win in the Singles category, two years in a row. James Langhans (known courtside as Douglas I) won second place. Doubles team Rafael Sotil (known courtside as Lasa) and Richard DeCarlo (known courtside as DeCarlo) took the Doubles Champion title.

"We are proud to be the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the U.S. and are thrilled with the level of play and audience engagement around this event which continues to build every year. Fans really soak up this event and rally around the sport," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "We congratulate winners Iñaki, Goixerri and Aratz, considered among the top jai-alai players in the world, and all the participants who competed. The sport of jai-alai is thriving and looks forward to a robust new chapter with an expanded audience."

The tournament kicked off on Friday, Aug. 19 with amateur participants in the Masters Division. Saturday, Aug. 20 was dedicated to the Professionals Division, and Aug. 21, featured the final competitions for both categories. The tournament was sponsored by BetRivers online gaming. The BetRivers Sportsbook & Casino service is operated by Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, a U.S.-based casino group that owns and operates several leading land-based casinos in the northeast and midwestern portions of the country.

The United States National Jai-Alai Championship brings together U.S. bred jai-alai athletes from around the country to the Magic City Jai-Alai fronton to test their skills over a three-day competition. Magic City Casino is located at 450 N.W. 37 Avenue in Miami, Fla. For more information, visit www.usnjac.com.

